What started as a friendly competition between grades at South Haven High School has turned into a fresh supply of safe drinking water for Benton Harbor residents.
South Haven Student Council members spent part of last week helping load three delivery trucks with pallets of bottled water for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor to distribute to residents. Parent volunteers dropped off the first shipment of bottled water the week prior. In sum, South Haven students have collected 5,600 gallons of bottled water, equaling 1,745 cases, for Benton Harbor residents.
“On a typical Saturday water distribution, the Club gives out 1,000-1,500 cases of water, so the donation from students at South Haven High School is incredibly generous and valuable for the residents of Benton Harbor who count on us for their bottled water,” said Sherri Ulleg, marketing and communications manager for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor, Benton Heights, St. Joseph and South Haven.
The senior class won the competition, which ended last week, contributing over 3,000 gallons of bottled water.
“We started the challenge thinking we might get 100 cases of water,” said Jacob Timmer, senior class president. “By the end of the first day the seniors and juniors had three pallets already. It was crazy.”
The “Water Wars,” as the competition between the grade levels was dubbed, began several weeks ago. The challenge picked up steam at the end of the first week when a water main break forced South Haven residents in a portion of the city to purchase bottled water for several days.
“I think it made students realize that people in Benton Harbor are going through this everyday,” Timmer said. “I think it opened everybody’s eyes.”
On Oct. 6, state officials urged Benton Harbor residents to avoid using the city’s water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods or mixing powdered infant formula, until water filters they had been issued were tested to make sure they are working effectively.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is now in the process of collecting water for testing and the city is beginning to accept bids from contractors to replace an estimated 4,000 lead lines at a cost of $18.6 million, funded by the state and federal government.
In the meantime, bottled water is being made available free of charge to affected residents at locations throughout the city. As of Monday, 175,955 cases of water had been distributed to residents, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Both Timmer and fellow senior Aleena Keh, vice president of the senior class, said they were very impressed with the participation from students during the bottled water drive at SHHS.
Freshmen and sophomores donated what they could from parents and friends, while juniors and seniors drove around in groups to purchase water. When bottled water supplies at local stores ran low, students looked elsewhere.
“There were groups of seniors and juniors getting in their cars and driving to stores in Holland and Kalamazoo to get water,” Keh said.
Businesses and several organizations also bolstered the students’ efforts by contributing money for water purchases.
“We received a lot of $100 donations,” Timmer said. “Lawn Boys gave $500.”
Other businesses, such as Fleming Bros. oil company, loaned drivers, pallets and delivery trucks to transport the bottled water to the Boys and Girls Club.
The responsibility students took to initiate the challenge, purchase and collect cases of water, seek donations from businesses and then coordinate transportation, impressed Principal Ryan Williamson.
“It is great to see our students identify an issue within our society and participate in helping those in need,” he said. “I think it is a great lesson and I am proud they saw it through from donating to delivery.”