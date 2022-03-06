After a five-month search, South Haven city officials have named a new planning and zoning administrator.
Kelly Getman-Dissette of South Haven will begin her new duties Monday, March 7, said Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham. Her starting salary will be $65,000 a year. She replaces Travis Sullivan, who left the city in the fall of 2021 to become a planner for Battle Creek.
“Planning and zoning administrators are in high demand and low supply in the state of Michigan, so we are extremely fortunate to have recruited a candidate of Kelly’s caliber,” Graham said. “She comes to us with a strong background in budget management, supervisory experience, working with boards and commissions, and of course, planning and zoning.”
Getman-Dissette currently serves as general manager for Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) for the city of Niles, a position she has held for nearly seven years. She previously was DART transportation coordinator, economic development coordinator for Ottawa County, associate planner for Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, and community development educator for Michigan State University Extension.
She also has served on the South Haven Zoning Board of Appeals and as a member of the South Haven Township Planning Commission.
Getman-Dissette holds a bachelor of arts degree from Hope College in sociology and Spanish and a master of arts degree in sociology from Western Michigan University.
Other hires
In other hiring news, South Haven has named a new marina manager.
Charles Warren will begin his new duties March 1, and will receive a salary of $52,000. He replaces Todd Newberry, who is leaving to focus on his other business ventures in the South Haven area.
“We were saddened to learn that Todd would be leaving the city because he has been such an asset to the organization,” Graham said. “Fortunately, we found an extremely qualified candidate to replace Todd, and better yet, Todd has agreed to help train Chuck Warren so that we have a smooth transition at the marinas.”
In his new job, Warren will oversee the city’s four municipal marinas. He comes to his new position with 40 years of boating experience, according to a city news release.
Prior to joining the city, Warren was a captain for various yachts, boats and vessels; a boating safety and operations instructor; a marine technician; and a marina manager. He also served as director of information technology for RLC Inc. in Grand Rapids and he has worked as an IT consultant for various small- to medium-sized businesses.