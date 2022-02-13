Two months after announcing plans to purchase the historic downtown building that once was home to the town’s first hotel, the Historic Association of South Haven is now turning its attention to rehabilitating the structure.
Historical Association officials announced Tuesday they have bought the 168-year-old former Forest House at 313 Center St. from the estate of the late Jack C. Cook, a well-known certified public accountant who passed away in 2021.
“This presents unlimited opportunities for an organization like ours,” said Jim Ollgaard, president of the Historical Assocation of South Haven, regarding the three-story building that once served as temporary quarters for the lumberjacks and pioneers who helped build South Haven.
The brick building, which still retains several of its narrow, horizontally shaped windows on the second and third floors, measures 12,000 square feet.
“It’s a lot of square footage, that’s for sure,” Ollgaard said.
Over the past couple of months, Ollgaard and other association board members have had the opportunity to examine the building, inside and out.
“It’s sort of like home to me,” Ollgaard said.
The first floor housed Cook’s accounting office on one side and a retail shop on the other, while much of the upper two floors remained untouched for years.
“The porcelain bathroom sinks are still there, the claw-foot bathtubs, the woodwork throughout,” Ollgaard said pointing to the interior window frames, staircases, doors and elaborately carved entryways. “The (overhead) lights are gas and electric. People kept the gas because electricity wasn’t reliable at first.” The old radiators used to heat rooms are also still intact.
The Historical Association’s first task for rehabbing the structure will include uncovering the staircase on the ground level that leads to the second story. The outside entrance to the upper level of the building was closed off and covered in the late 1960s, while walls were put up on the ground floor to separate the retail space into two areas.
“The only way you can get to the upstairs now is by outdoor stairs at the back of the building. Not very convenient,” Ollgaard said.
The roof will also have to be repaired and replaced in a number of areas.
Once those tasks are addressed, the Historical Association bill turn its attention to creating a retail and information area on one half of the first floor for its use, while retaining the other half of the first floor space for commercial lease. The retail and information area would be used to complement and highlight two other Association landmarks – its museum, located in the historic Hartman School building on Hubbard Streets, and the historic South Haven Lighthouse, which the Association owns.
Restoring the upper two floors of the former Forest House will be more time-consuming. Members of the Historical Association have discussed the possibility of converting the space for use as a historic hotel, but nothing has been decided as of yet.
“There’s a lot to consider...what we can do and what we can’t do,” Ollgaard said. “A fundraiser will be coming, but we’re in the beginning stages. We’re lucky. Because of the large donation we received (to purchase the building), we have time to do it right.”
The Forest House was first built in 1853 at the southeast corner of Phoenix and Center streets where Clementine’s Restaurant now stands. In the late 1800s the boarding house was moved to its current location on Center Street to make way for construction of the tall Williams Block brick building.
“It was moved right after the fire of 1890 that burned many buildings on Center Street,” Ollgaard said.
“They (the owners of the Williams Block) swiveled it around so that it faced Center Street. It was an outfit from Benton Harbor who was hired to do it,” Ollgaard said. “They knocked the front porches off the second and third stories and it was used as a livery.” In 1906, C.W. Williams decided to remodel the former Forest House. A new brick facade with bay windows on the second floor was erected. The first floor was remodeled into two retail spaces, while the upstairs rooms were remodeled for hotel use. In later years, the hotel rooms were converted to apartments. However, the wood floors, stairways, entryways and bathroom and lighting fixtures remained.
But after the owners of Hardt Insurance bought the building in the 1960s, they closed off the upper two stories, which haven’t been used since, according to Ollgaard.
“In the ‘60s, living in apartments above stores wasn’t something to be proud of,” he said.