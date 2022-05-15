For the 13th year in a row, South Haven’s History Club will be sending members to the National History Day competition.
Five students from Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School qualified for the national contest after earning top honors at the state competition in April. The national competition will take place, virtually, in June with the winners announced June 18.
Leading the way for South Haven’s national finalists are South Haven High School seniors Myles Daugherty and Nic Sheppard who will be taking their fifth trip to the national competition for their latest Senior Group Exhibit, “Debate and Diplomacy: The Acquisition and Creation of the Panama Canal.” Also qualifying for South Haven are Baseline Middle School students Victoria Moody, Junior Individual Performance, for “Leading the Way in Cooper County,” and Leah Becker and Ruby Peterson, Junior Group Performance for “Order in the Court: The Debate of Same Sex Marriage in America.” In addition, Baseline Middle School student Jacob Kaczmarek’s entry, “The Treaty of Versailles: A Massive Diplomatic Oversight,” has been chosen as a national alternate for the Junior Individual Documentary category.
South Haven’s History Club, which represents students at North Shore Elementary, Baseline Middle School and South Haven High Schools qualified 21 students in 12 different categories for the Michigan History Day competition, according to Julie Sheppard, advisor for the South Haven Public Schools History Club.
“Of those, 16 students placed or awarded special awards and 8 projects took home state wins,” she said.
“I am so amazed every year at the growth and talent shown by this hardworking group,” she said. “They gain so many life long skills and become such strong citizens. We’ve become a force to be acknowledged all the way to the national level and have marked South Haven on the map. This marks our 13th consecutive year representing the entire state of Michigan. That’s an impressive record for any team. I am so very proud of them.”
Students at the youth division earned state awards but do not go on to the national competition. Seven students from North Shore Elementary ended up earning awards for their efforts at the state level.
Award winners for special awards and for the youth division state awards for South Haven follow:
Special Award
Best Entry in Use of Newspapers: Senior Division – Nic Sheppard and Myles Daugherty: “Debate and Diplomacy: The Acquisition and Creation of the Panama Canal”
Best Entry in African-American History: Youth Division – Moneo Wozniak and Savannah Harrington: “Jackie Robinson: Stealing Bases and Breaking the Color Barrier Through Diplomacy:
Elly Peterson Award for Michigan Women’s History: Youth Division – Hadley Spencer and Ireland Stratton: Parading for Justice in Copper Country.” Senior Division – Laurenn Bartlett, Lauryn Daugherty and Tessa Hosier: “Radium Girls: Illuminating the Truth of America’s Death Cure”
Best Use of Economic History or Impact: Youth Division – Hannah Weber, “Susan la Flesche Picotte: From the Reservation to the Doctor’s Office”
Youth Division state award winners
Youth Group Documentary: Hadley Spencer and Ireland Stratton – “Parading for Justice in Copper Country,” second place
Youth Group Documentary: Moneo Wozniak and Savannah Harrington – “Jackie Robinson: Stealing Bases and Breaking the Color Barrier Through Diplomacy,” third place
Youth Individual Exhibit: Hannah Weber – “Susan la Flesche Picotte: From the Reservation to the Doctor’s Office,” first place
Youth Group Performance: Alaja Cannaday and Yeretzi Carrillo – “Traveling the Road to Freedom,” second place
In addition, the exhibit designed by Myles Daugherty and Nic Sheppard will be on display at Central Michigan University throughout the summer. It will also be on display, online, in June, for National History Day, at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.