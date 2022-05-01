SOUTH HAVEN — Three members of South Haven History Club took center stage at the Scott Club recently as they presented their history projects related to the Great Michigan Read 2022 book “The Women of the Copper Country.”
Sixth-grader Victoria Moody portrayed 25-year-old Annie Clements, the courageous woman, who started a rebellion in 1913 by leading a strike against a copper mining company in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The area was the site of the first copper boom in the United States.
Fifth-graders Ireland Stratton and Hadley Spencer showed their documentary film about an in-depth study of “Big Annie” conditions at the mine, the strike and the Italian Hall Christmas Eve disaster.
“The Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell is a 352-page fictional account of the true story of Clements, who was referred to as “America’s Joan of Arc.”
In Annie’s hands lie the miners’ fortunes and their health, her husband’s wrath over her growing independence, and her own reputation as she faces the threat of prison and discovers a forbidden love.
All three students have qualified to advance to state competition.
The Scott Club is also scheduling programs related to the book. On May 17 at 1 p.m., Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Great Michigan Read selection committee, will present “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About The Great Michigan Read But Were Afraid To Ask.”
On May 24 at 1 p.m., the book club will meet to discuss the book.
Events are free and will be a hybrid of in-person and/or online programs. Non-members and guests should email infor@scottclub.org to request a Zoom link.
This is the second year the Scott Club has partnered in the Great Michigan Read, the signature program of the Michigan Humanities Council.
The Scott Club, organized in 1883, provides about 20 educational and entertaining programs each year as well as a concert series and a monthly book discussion program. It is located on the southeast corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets. For more information, visit www.scottclub.org.