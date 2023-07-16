Over the past year, South Haven city officials directed planning commission members to look into ways to simplify a zoning ordinance that regulates the height of buildings for both homes and commercial establishments.
However, earlier this month, South Haven City Council members chose not to accept the recommendations from city staff, a recommendation by Williams and Works engineering and surveying consultants from Grand Rapids as well as planners to modify the ordinance.
The motion to approve the revised ordinance failed to receive the recommendation to proceed to a vote, July 5, following a public hearing in which several residents disagreed with the proposed changes to the ordinance.
If the motion had passed, the proposed ordinance revision would have set building requirements for new residential homes to 35 feet in height and 45 feet for new buildings within the central business district, while eliminating the confusion of setting building requirements for new homes at 2-1/2 stories and for new downtown buildings at 3-1/2 stories.
“The rationale for this proposed change is that the regulation of stories is redundant to the regulation of numerical feet, and further that the task of defining a ‘story’ can be imprecise and complicated when considering spaces like attics and basements,” city staff reported to the city council.
However, several residents and council members were concerned about the construction of newer, taller homes in the city over the past several years. Those against the change cited second homeowners, as well as two proposals from Consumers Credit Union and South Haven developer Randy Locker to build a four-story commercial structures downtown.
“The ordinance says 45 feet height and 3-1/2 stories tall,” said South Haven resident Dan Agnello, regarding commercial structures downtown.
He said he was also concerned about some of the newer home construction in the housing development where he lives. Most of the homes, he said, are not taller than 26 feet in height, however, several of the newer homes are taller and appear to be out of character with the neighborhood.
“Let’s do something for the residents,” Agnello said.
Council member Wendi Onuki agreed.
“I do worry about the character of our neighborhoods,” she said.
Consumers Credit Union and Locker have proposed to build structures that don’t exceed the city’s 45-foot height limit for commercial buildings. However, the structures cannot be built according to the current ordinance which restricts commercial buildings to 3-1/2 stories.
In terms of simplifying building height requirements for homes and downtown businesses, council members could not reach a consensus despite the planning commission’s recommendation.
George Sleeper, who represents the city council on the planning commission, defended the proposed ordinance amendment, pointing out a number of existing homes would be considered three stories tall even though they are only two stories tall.
“This would reduce legally non-conforming properties,” he said. “The goal is to bring non-conforming uses into conformance. It doesn’t mean three stories is 35 feet. It also simplifies the ordinance. That’s one of our goals.”
South Haven Mayor Scott Smith said he thought those who were concerned about newer homes becoming second homes or short-term rentals, might be confusing the height issue in terms of concerns for the need for more affordable housing in the area.
“This doesn’t change affordability,” he said. “ A 35-foot house could be two or three stories.”