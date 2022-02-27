For the second time in two weeks, a proposal to allow an affordable housing development in South Haven has ended in a tie vote, jeopardizing whether the project will get past the drawing board phase.
Habitat Co., based out of Chicago, has spent the past year finalizing plans to build a 144-unit apartment and town home development on 5.74 acres of property once occupied by the former Overton factory.
South Haven Planning Commission stalled in a 4-4 vote on Feb. 16 to recommend approval of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the project. The tie vote put the matter in front of the city council to decide.
However, this past Monday, city council members split 3-3 (with one member absent) on setting up a public hearing March 7 for the project, which means the proposal will not proceed at this point.
Council members who voted against the proposal expressed concern over the number of housing units being proposed, the closeness of the proposed buildings to sidewalks, and the company’s request to waive paying for an environmental impact study for the site.
“We have the planners split on approving this, the city council split, it’s too important for us to come to a conclusion at this point,” Mayor Scott Smith said.
Smith, however, said the city is not ready to scrap Habitat’s proposal.
“Staff will go back to them and express our concerns,” he said. “We still have some concerns, but not enough information. We hope to get this done at a later date.”
Several other council members also expressed interest in continuing to work with the Habitat Co.
“I hope we can figure out a way to move forward with the Overton development,” Council member Wendi Onuki said. “The community needs affordable housing. I look forward to finding solutions.”
Council member George Sleeper expressed similar thoughts.
“I do hope we can get through this,” he said. “There’s a lot of good things with this development.”
A study and a waiver
Sleeper, who voted against the proposal, said his biggest concern was the developer’s request for a waiver in conducting an EIS.
Environmental impact studies analyze the impact a proposed development would have on a municipality’s utility systems, fire, police, school services, solid waste disposal, soil, air, groundwater, floodplains, wetland, noise levels and additional traffic.
Habitat officials have said the city, which owns the Overton property, already has much of that information, and that conducting a study on their own would cost up to $20,000 to complete and take about two months.
They had hoped approval of the project by the city council would allow them to apply for tax credits from the Michigan Housing Development Authority by April 1 to help finance the first phase of the project.
In analyzing Habitat’s request for the EIS waiver, city staff agreed the information is already available.
“The city council acquired this property through tax foreclosure in 2015, obtained environmental due diligence reports, prepared and implemented an environmental due care plan, demolished an abandoned factory on the site, and has been vetting the impacts of a large housing development on the site since the 2018 master planning process and the developer Request For Qualifications,” Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham wrote in a memo to the planning commission earlier this month.
However, Sleeper and several other council members who dissented, think Habitat should still undertake the study themselves since the company is proposing to develop the site.
“I don’t see any benefit in waiving the EIS,” Sleeper said. “This is significant in ensuring the proposal fits in (for the surrounding neighborhood).”