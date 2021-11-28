A year can make a big difference. Last year at this time, South Haven, like many communities throughout the United States and the world, canceled many crowd gatherings due to concerns of spreading COVID-19. This year, however, with many people becoming vaccinated from the deadly disease, Thanksgiving and Christmas-related events are starting to return, and one of them involves the full-scale re-opening of the South Haven ice rink.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, South Haven’s ice rink will be operating without any COVID-19 restrictions this year – just in time to kick off the holiday season.
“The rink is back and you don’t want to miss where the fun will be this winter,” said Spencer Hodgman, ice rink manager.
Opening for the start of the holiday season, Wednesday, Nov. 24, the ice rink will have regular hours for open skating as well as special events this year.
“We will be doing lots of new special events this year including Fiesta Night, TicTok Night, Learn to Skate, Curling Days, Celebrity Skate Along, Skating with Santa and Kids and Adult Skate Only Days,” Hodgman said.
Other special events include Disney Family Skate Night, Pancake Breakfast on Ice, Homeschool Day and ’90s Night.
Hodgman opted out of managing the rink last year because of Covid.
“With the shutdown and the threat of the virus, for my family, staff, other businesses and the community, I have decided not to be a part of the ice rink this season,” he wrote on the rink’s Facebook page last year. “I felt this was the best decision for us. We love the rink and all of the people that attend/have attended over the years. So many memories have been made and we hope this tradition will continue in future years.”
The city ended up opening the rink last year with restrictions to comply with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) guidelines. Some of the restrictions included limiting capacity to 20 skaters at a time, requiring face masks, no skate rentals or concessions, and limited operating hours. Admission was also free last year.
Now, Hodgman’s back and after asking for suggestions from Facebook fans on what type of special events to hold, the seasonal schedule has been finalized and is now available on Facebook. Skaters can rent skates, purchase season passes and even get skates sharpened.
For additional information, check the rink’s Facebook page or call 269-639-1113. The rink is located at the Huron Street Pavilion, downtown.