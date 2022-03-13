South Haven homeowners who want to rent their dwellings to vacationers will now pay a higher annual fee to do so.
South Haven City Council members voted this past week to increase registration fees associated with operating the program that involves 575 homes in the city limits used for short-term rentals.
Homeowners who rent their houses to vacationers on a regular basis will now pay an annual fee of $600 (up from $500), while homeowners who rent their homes 28 days or less each year, will pay a biannual permit fee of $125 (up from $100).
The fees are used to pay for costs associated with overseeing the program, enforcing it and conducting home safety inspections. In addition, city officials are adding two more fees: Homeowners will now pay $100 if their home has to be reinspected and $50 if they do not show up for an inspection that was previously scheduled.
Officials said they need to increase registration and inspection fees because revenue generated from the program is not keeping up with costs associated with overseeing it over the past three years.
“Revenues are permit-driven,” City Manager Kate Hosier told council members at Monday’s meeting. “What we’ve found is that most years there’s a net positive. But, in 2020, we entered the pandemic and that’s where we’re seeing large losses. We have a deficit of $112,000. We think it’s entirely from permits not being renewed during that time.”
The city began implementing the permit structure during the 2018-19 fiscal year. During the first year, the program had a net profit of $20,779.
However, in 2019-20, the first year of the pandemic, it suffered a loss of $176,175, while in 2020-21, revenues exceeded expenditures by $43,000.
“Staff believes the $176,175 loss in 2019-20 was due in large part to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020,” Hosier wrote in a report to the council. “Between executive orders (from the state) prohibiting travel, partial business closures and other restrictions, the number of annual permits issued declined rapidly.”
Statistics compiled by the city show in May 2019, there were a total of 705 homes registered either for business or personal short-term rental purposes. By September 2020, the number of registered short-term dwellings dipped to 464.
As COVID-19 restrictions slowly lifted in 2021, more registrations took place. Currently, 574 homes are now registered as either personal or business short-term rentals – 366 for regular usage, and 208 for occasional use.
City officials estimate it will take about three years to eliminate the $112,000 deficit.
“We can then look at the rates again (at that point),” said Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham.
Registration enforcement
City council members also received a report regarding efforts to ensure homeowners are registering before renting their dwellings.
“We are being aggressive with the code enforcement of this program,” Hosier told council members. “The idea is to make sure everyone is following the program.”
Over the past several years, the city has opted to educate homeowners about registering for the program – rather than issuing fines.
“The city’s practice is to bring people into compliance,” Graham said. “It takes time because education is involved. That’s why we have warnings and education. When it (non-compliance) keeps happening, that’s when you have other tools at your disposal.”
One of those tools will be an increased enforcement. City officials have designated a code enforcement officer to focus mainly on short-term rental compliance.
In February, the code enforcement officer/STR coordinator issued four citations, each with $750 fines, for properties being rented without a permit.
Twelve warning letters were also issued for homes without a permit; and 15 emails were sent to property owners advertising their homes as short-term rentals, but not being registered to do so.
Four of the homeowners who were issued warning letters or emails are now in compliance; eight are working to come into compliance, while six are working with a rental agent to be compliant.