Each year South Haven hires nearly 50 part-time marina workers, park employees, crossing guards, bridge tenders and code and parking enforcement officers.
But for the past several years, new applicants for those jobs remain scarce. That, coupled with fewer returnees, has led city officials to step up recruitment efforts by increasing hourly pay and hosting a job fair this month.
City council members voted earlier this month to increase the seasonal pay budget for 44 part-time workers by $90,000.
Breaking that figure down, the starting rate for marina dock hands will go up from $11.36 to $14 an hour for first-year workers, while the starting hourly rate for crossing guards, bridge tenders, parking and code enforcement, and parks and cemetery staff will increase to $15 an hour from $11.36. Pay raises will also be granted for each additional year worked by all part-time employees.
“We have struggled to recruit seasonal staff the past two years due to COVID-19, ‘The Great Resignation’ and low wages,” said Kim Wise, city human resources director.
Wages the city has offered seem to be the biggest obstacle to overcome, officials said.
Wise pointed to the difficulty the city has had over the past couple of years in recruiting parks and cemetery maintenance workers during summer months. The problem has led to the city turning to several landscaping companies to help fill in gaps, or paying department of public works employees overtime to ensure basic services are completed.
“We budget for 10 seasonal parks/cemetery workers, but have only been able to recruit three staff members the past two years,” Wise said. “When we cannot hire enough seasonal staff to pick up trash, clean bathrooms, or mow the lawns, we have to ask our full-time DPW staff to complete those tasks, which results in an abundance of overtime at a higher rate of pay.”
In analyzing a new pay structure for part-time employees, city officials looked at pay charts for other towns. They found South Haven’s hourly rates to be low.
“Recently staff reviewed the Michigan Municipal League’s annual salary survey and found that the average pay for seasonal workers is close to $13 per hour,” Wise said. “A review of local job openings posted on Indeed found that local starting wages for entry level positions were being offered at approximately $14 to $15 per hour.”
South Haven did offer a 25-cent bonus per hour for all hours worked if the employee stayed through the end of the season, but officials determined that pay rates were still too low for seasonal workers.
“We have worked diligently to keep our staff safe during the COVID pandemic and we strive to provide a rewarding and meaningful work environment to keep employee turnover low,” Wise said. “Now we need to offer more competitive wages for seasonal staff so that we can recruit enough workers to keep our town running smoothly.”
The seasonal job fair will be from noon-2 p.m., Feb. 26 at South Haven City Hall, 539 Phoenix St.
Job openings are for people 15 and up, Wise said. The jobs available for teens are at the municipal marinas where customer service and dock hands are needed.
For the other seasonal and part-time jobs, applicants must be at least 18.
South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) will also be at the job fair recruiting on-call firefighters – another position that is getting harder to fill for fire departments throughout the nation.
“We will be recruiting for paid-on-call, career and prospects for our new cadet program,” SHAES Administrator and Fire Chief Brandon Hinz said.
However, SHAES will focus on paid-on-call recruits at the fair.
“In the past we haven’t had to recruit paid-on-call members, they just always found us,” Hinz said. “These past few years we haven’t had as many applicants as we once did. We’re fortunate to have a great crew now, but inevitably at some point we’ll have to replace some.”
Seasonal jobs with the city and SHAES can lead to full-time positions, city and SHAES officials said.
Twenty-three percent of the full-time staff at South Haven began their careers as part-time or seasonal workers, while 69 percent of the full-time staff at SHAES started as paid-on-call firefighters.