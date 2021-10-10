South Haven city officials have decided for now to stick with a three-year plan to increase seasonal dock rates at city-owned marinas for the 2022 boating season.
City Council members voted Monday to continue shoring up the rates according to the three-year rate increase schedule that was adopted in 2021 to put South Haven's municipal marinas more in line with what other municipal marinas along the lakeshore are charging, according to Assistant City Manager and Harbor Master Griffin Graham.
"In 2020, staff conducted a thorough review of the seasonal and transient rates and recommended a gradual three-year increase to catch up to the seasonal rates at other marinas," Graham said. During the first year of the plan, seasonal rates went up 5 percent at all of the city's marinas.
For 2022, seasonal rates will go up 5 percent at the Northside and Michigan Maritime marinas, while the increase in rates at Black River Park will be slightly lower at 3 percent. By 2023, seasonal rates will increase by the same amount, according to the plan. Transient rates at the Southside Marina are set by the Michigan Waterways Commission. Those rates can be found by visiting the city's website, along with the new seasonal rates, which are broke down by boat length.
The move to stick with the three-year plan for 2022 comes despite increased costs the city marinas have incurred over the past two years due to record-high water levels on Lake Michigan and the Black River.
"There are remaining concerns that these rates will not be adequate to cover increasing costs and upcoming upgrades that are needed to maintain existing facilities, yet alone fund desired improvements," Graham said.
Over the next seven years, the city anticipates the marinas will need $850,000 in improvements related to maintenance and upgrades. The city is looking at utility and handicap accessible upgrades and main dock decking replacement at the museum marina at a cost of $450,000; a new access drive from Wells Street to Black River Park, estimated at $260,000; along with a $28,000 lift station upgrade at the Southside Marina, which caters to transient slips. Other marina upgrades at the Southside Marina include roof ice guards, new lighting, gas grills and a new heating and air-conditioning system for the bathroom. Upgrades for Black River Park include marina security and a yard hydrant. A total of $75,000 in the 7-year upgrade plan is also earmarked for Black River channel wave attenuation to control flooding and erosion from high water levels.
Improvements to municipal marinas come from user fees, primarily, and state and federal grants that the city secures from time to time.
Luckily, South Haven's municipal marinas continue to be popular with boaters.
"All of our seasonal slips were full and we had a substantial wait list this past summer," Graham noted.
But, concern still exists regarding the seven-year upgrade plan. To deal with the issue of funding the upgrades, the city staff is recommending that the Harbor Commission discuss increasing the parking/public access rates at Black River Park, updating the 7-year capital improvement plan for the marinas, and conducting a priority setting workshop in the upcoming months to discuss both long-term planning and short-term projects.