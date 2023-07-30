In an effort to continue economic development efforts throughout Van Buren County, South Haven officials have agreed to sign a second-year agreement with Market Van Buren.
Market Van Buren was awarded a $12,000 contract earlier this month by the South Haven City Council for the 2023-24 fiscal year to provide economic development services to the city.
Zachary Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren, said the agreement with the city means not only providing economic development support for South Haven but for the region.
He told city council members that Market Van Buren focuses on three primary goals: business, community and talent within Cass and Van Buren counties.
“Your primary business is to create jobs,” Morris said. “Then you have talent that works in the businesses and produce the products and the community, which attracts businesses. Our job is to make sure we make those three in balance.”
The work the economic development organization has done since its 2019 inception has reaped results for the Van Buren and Cass county areas, Morris said.
“In fiscal year 2021-22, we celebrated four expansion/attraction projects in Cass County and another five expansion/attraction projects in Van Buren County,” Morris stated in a report to the city council. “Altogether, these projects resulted in 696 jobs being created or retained, $156.2 million of new investment, and an overall economic impact of $181.2 million.”
Closer to home in South Haven, city officials worked with Market Van Buren to visit local employers to determine if they could help them retain employees or expand, said Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham.
“W.R. Grace (a pharmaceutical facility on Kalamazoo Street) is investing $30 million at their site, as well as Spencer Manufacturing. They broke ground on a 40,000-square-foot expansion,” Graham said. Spencer Manufacturing produces fire trucks for fire departments throughout the United States.
In the past year, Graham said Gull Lake Marine bought the former All Seasons Marine along the Black River Harbor and has begun renovations for its customers along with public areas for people to congregate along the riverfront. The company is working with Lake Michigan College to create a marine technology training program for mechanics who are interested in servicing boats.
The city, along with the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, LMC, Market Van Buren and other regional organizations, have started the South Haven Regional Business Hub to provide workshops for business owners.
Additional efforts have been made to attract younger employed adults to engage in the community, Griffin said.
He said 63 young professionals are on the contact list for the South Haven Young Professionals group.
“Over 20 people attended the most recent social,” he said.