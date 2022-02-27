If anyone is aware of the shipping delays caused by the pandemic, it’s South Haven Memorial Library Director Jim France.
In July 2020, he predicted the library at 314 Broadway Ave. would be ready to reopen in June 2021 after an extensive $2.3 million renovation project. However, he altered his comments with a warning.
“Final completion is set for June 1, but like so many things (with the pandemic) that could change,” he said at the time.
Eight months after its scheduled reopening, the library still remains closed due to last-minute upgrades that are on hold due to ongoing pandemic-related issues.
“The majority of the holdup has been due to supply chain issues – waiting for items, as well as issues with timely deliveries,” France said. “Our biggest holdup at the moment is the front desk, computers, and some final wiring that remains to be done. It has been difficult on staff who are trying to anticipate and work around finishing schedules, only to have dates changed at the last minute.”
The library temporarily moved its inventory and staff to rented quarters to a building on M-140 during the construction phase of the renovation project. However, the library closed the temporary location in December and began moving books and other items back to the permanent location in anticipation of a reopening.
One of the biggest obstacles to opening the library revolves around the large front reception desk and work area.
“They only shipped part of the counter, no shims, no glue for the seams,” France said. “The rest was supposed to be shipped last Friday. Now it’s supposed to be delivered this Friday. Once we get the counter done we can get the computer systems going.”
In the meantime, the library has started offering curbside service for patrons. The service opened Monday and by Tuesday, patrons patiently waited their turn to drop off books and receive new ones.
Arlene Campbell was one of those patrons. She, like other patrons, can’t wait for the library to reopen.
“I read at least two books a week,” Campbell said. “When the library was closed, I bought books. I have quite a few I want to donate to the library once it reopens.”
France hopes the library can reopen sometime in March, but he’s somewhat hesitant to say that will occur.
“I should hopefully know more within a week or so,” he said.
Once the library does open its doors, patrons will find more spacious accommodations.
The entrance is now handicap accessible, new lighting, ceilings and carpeting have been installed, along with new tables and upholstered chairs.
Handicap accessible restrooms have been built, along with a new sitting area in the periodicals section that contains a fireplace – along with large window panels that overlook Broadway Avenue.
“We’ve added about 1,100 square footage of space, and that doesn’t include the new basement,” France said.
The additional space allows the library to showcase its large inventory which includes adult and children’s books, large-print volumes for older adults, books geared to young adults, DVDs, audiobooks, an expanded section for new books, and periodicals.
Other improvements include an upgraded heating and cooling system, a new plumbing and electrical system, insulation of exterior walls, expanded storage space and reconfigured office space for staff.