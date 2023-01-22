Like several other lakeshore towns in Southwest Michigan, South Haven has basked in the limelight over the years for being named a popular beach town by travel magazines.
This month, South Haven earned a new distinction as one of most beautiful towns in America.
The latest accolade comes from WorldAtlas.com, which this year included South Haven in its travel list of “The 15 Most Beautiful Towns in America.”
South Haven was named to the list along with such scenic destinations as Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Key West, Fla.; Moab, Utah; Sedona, Ariz.; and Haleiwa, Hawaii.
This year’s selection of Most Beautiful Towns in America by WorldAtlas.com was based on towns located near mountains, tucked within forests or surrounded by lakes or oceans, in addition to containing historical value.
In writing about South Haven, freelance writer Taylor Linzinmeir wrote: “First and foremost, South Haven has an excellent waterfront, with long, sandy stretches sub-divided by the South Haven Pier, which itself is complete with a postcard-perfect, bright red lighthouse. Aside from the scenic shoreline, South Haven also has a well-stocked, pedestrian-friendly downtown core, and a wealth of nearby inland lakes and nature trails to explore.”
Launched in 1994, WorldAtlas.com is one of the largest publishing resources in geography, demography, environment, economics and travel, serving 165 million readers from around the world, according to the company’s website.
Online lists of popular tourism destinations has grown over the past decade, with news and travel groups such as Midwest Living, U.S. News and World Report, Conde Nast Traveler, MSN, Forbes and ArchitecturalDigest.com among others, promoting their favorite picks, based on information received from travel writers.
The top destination lists often are accompanied by advertisements promoting the locales that are chosen, but also serve as a promotional tool for towns that are publicized in the articles, according to Jennifer Sistrunk, executive director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“These accolades serve as free marketing for not only South Haven as a whole, but the many small businesses listed throughout the articles,” Sistrunk said. “These lists may not always have a direct effect on travel and spending, but they do create awareness. Those who have never heard of South Haven now know we exist and are ranked among other recognizable national and sometimes global destinations.”