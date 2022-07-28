OTSEGO TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old South Haven man died earlier today, after the vehicle he was driving lost control and flipped over into a creek.
Allegan County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the personal injury crash at 9:30 a.m. on 21st Street, south of 102nd Avenue. When police got to the scene they said they found a single motor vehicle upside down, submerged in the water in Pine Creek. The person was identified as Thomas Tamandl.
Two deputies along with two members of the Otsego Fire Department went in to the water and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and get him to shore. The South Haven man was taken to Borgess Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. However, preliminary findings show the driver of the passenger car was traveling south on 21st Street and lost control at the curve before going into the water. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
The Allegan County Sheriff Office was assisted by the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Otsego Police Department, Otsego Fire Department and Plainwell EMS.