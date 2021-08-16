COVERT — The Covert Township Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a 28-year-old South Haven man dead from gunshot wounds.
Police and other first responders were called at 1:15 a.m., Sunday to 73292 34th Ave. for a report of shots fired.
An officer, who was a block away, heard the shots fired and responded to the event, according to Covert Police Chief Jay Allen.
When first responders arrived, they found Tevin Jermal Hunter laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was then transported to a hospital by Covert Township Fire/Ambulance personnel, where he was pronounced dead.
According to a news release from Covert Township police, Hunter was attending a rap concert at Van Buren United Civic Organization. The concert, attended by anywhere from 150-300 people, featured an entertainer from Detroit, according to Allen.
Allen said it is believed a hand gun was used in the shooting.
"Ballistic information is at the lab," he said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Covert Township Police Department at 764-8100.
Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and Berrien County Sheriff's Department provided assistance.