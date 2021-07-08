SOUTH HAVEN — A 41-year-old man died today after being shot near the vicinity of Elkenburg Street on the southside of South Haven.
South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said police received a report of shots fired around 12:30 p.m. near Elkenburg Street.
Witnesses said a white Chevrolet SUV pulled into the parking lot of a nearby Pizza Hut, located at 880 Lagrange St., before running into a light pole, bushes and trees and coming to a rest.
When emergency responders arrived, they found the victim, Shondell Newell of Covert, dead inside the vehicle.
Family members soon found out about the incident and gathered near the intersection of Elkenburg and LaGrange, while police worked to gather evidence and interview people.
At about 3:30 p.m., immediate family members of Newell's were allowed to view his body before it was taken from the scene.
Shondell Newell's youngest sister, Patricia Newell, was one of them.
“He was a protective person, loving and fun,” she said. “This was a shock.”
South Haven police were joined by law enforcement personnel from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post, Allegan County Sheriff's Department, Van Buren County Sheriff's Department in investigating the incident.
Victim advocates were also on hand to help console family members.
After conducting interviews with witnesses and receiving tips from the community, police were able to locate one of the two suspects who was being questioned earlier this evening. The suspect vehicle was also located, according to Thompson.
The other suspect, identified as 23-year-old Tiah Deshon-Juanita Sutton, a South Haven resident, was still at large this evening. Police are asking the public's assistance in helping to locate her.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is encouraged to call the South Haven Police Department at 637-5151 or Van Buren County Central Dispatch at 657-3101. Thompson assured anonymity for those with information.