When South Haven voters head to the polls later this year to cast ballots for city council members, one name will be missing – Mayor Scott Smith.
Smith, who is completing his third term as mayor this year, announced this past Tuesday he will not seek reelection.
“In the end, I need to carve out more time to help my mom – and of course be with my family. Plus, I do have a full-time job,” Smith said. “I have enjoyed my tenure as mayor and will not rule out coming back some day – but for now I am stepping away.”
Smith, who is an occupational therapist at Bronson Wellness Center in South Haven, has served as mayor since 2018. His current term will come to a close at the end of this year. Prior to that, he served as a city council member for 10 years and also was a long-time planning commission member.
Although he’s not seeking re-election, Smith said there’s still much to be done this year on the city council.
“I am very proud of our city. We have a great city staff. The town looks great. We are building more residential homes, businesses are expanding and adding jobs. Downtown looks great. We have been improving our infrastructure: electric upgrades, roads including Center Street. We are improving our parks including the Splash Pad and the renovation of Kids Corner. Recently we have put a non-discrimination ordinance on the books, created a social district and put in a mechanism to have food trucks just to name a few. Of course we will get a lot done by the end of 2023.”
Mayoral candidates
Hoping to step into the mayor’s shoes for 2024 are former South Haven Board of Education President Annie Brown, current Council Member Joe Reeser and former Mayor Bob Burr.
All three have filed nominating petitions for the upcoming city election. The deadline to file was Tuesday, April 25.
Reeser, who has served as a council member since 2018, said he believes he will help South Haven address the key issues it currently faces – promoting economic growth of the community, providing affordable housing to its residents, preserving the historic diversity of the city’s population and promoting tourism as an important industry in South Haven while balancing the use of short-term rentals.
In a statement to supporters earlier this week, Brown said she is running for mayor because she has a strong commitment to the community and wants a brighter future for the town.
“A long-time resident, active community member, and ‘Ramtastic’ supporter of South Haven Public Schools, I am deeply committed to the well-being and progress of our wonderful city and our families,” she said. “With my leadership skills, experience and qualifications, I’ll be working tirelessly for all of you to move South Haven to a brighter future.”
Burr served as mayor of South Haven for four terms, from 2010-2018. While serving as mayor, the city obtained $10 million in state and federal grants and loans and undertook a number of infrastructure projects downtown, including reconstruction of Phoenix Street, Williams Street and Black River Street.
Burr also was instrumental in spearheading projects to improve North and South beaches and expanding recreational trails into South Haven, including the Kal-Haven Trail and Van Buren trails, while creating bike pathways along city streets.
City council candidates
The following people met the deadline Tuesday for filing to run for city council seats in South Haven, according to City Clerk Megan Kiker:
Ward One: Incumbent Letitia Wilkins and former Council Member Victoria Kozlik Wall.
Ward Two: Incumbent Jeff Arnold and newcomers Adam Muszkiewicz, Ryan Servatius and Paul Vandenbosch.
Ward Three: Incumbent Steve Schlack has been term-limited. Newcomers seeking his seat are Stacey Grant, Mary Hosley, Scott Reinert and Gerald Webb.
According to the city’s charter, when more than two candidates have filed for a city council seat or the office of mayor, they will compete in the August primary election. The two winners from that election will then proceed to the November election.