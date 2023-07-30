Three mayoral candidates will vie for votes in the Aug. 8 primary election in South Haven.
With current Mayor Scott Smith’s decision not to seek reelection, three candidates will seek to replace him for a two-year term that would begin in January 2024.
The top two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary race will proceed to the general election in November.
The three candidates who hope to become mayor are Annie Brown, former president of South Haven Public School Board of Education; Robert Burr, former mayor of South Haven, and Joe Reeser, current city council member for Ward 1.
Candidates were asked a list of the same questions including why they are running for mayor, what issues they think are facing the city, their involvement with the community and their educational background. Their responses follow with each candidate listed in alphabetical order:
Annie Brown
Brown said she is running for mayor to be a voice for the community which she thinks is being overlooked with the growth of the tourism industry over the past two decades.
“I’m running for mayor of South Haven to be a voice for the rest of us – our neighbors who live here year-round, keep the lights on in the middle of February and keep the economy running after the tourists return home,” she said. “I will bring strong leadership to city hall and make sure all residents have a voice at the council table. Yes, we are a tourism town, but we can’t neglect the rest of us – the Ram fans who cheer at high school basketball games, the folks who bag our groceries at Meijer and everyone who keeps our wonderful town on the map.”
If elected mayor, Brown said she thinks the biggest issues facing South Haven include affordable housing for hospitality workers, teachers and first responders.
She said she would address retaining and supporting small businesses “that are the backbone of South Haven.”
“By hiring an economic development director, we can get to work creating the good-paying jobs with benefits in manufacturing and industry that will entice more families to move to South Haven,” she said. “Our city needs to increase affordable child care – another important ingredient to strong economics.”
Her third goal as mayor would be to find a balance between the number of short-term vacation rentals that are currently allowed in the city and concerns from full-time residents.
Brown holds a bachelor’s degree from Hope College and teacher certification from Western Michigan University. She served 13 years on the South Haven school board as a trustee, secretary and later as president. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Senior Services of Van Buren County and is a member of the American Association of University Women, Van Buren Great Start Collaborative, and is also a member of St. Basil Catholic Church.
She is a former editor of the South Haven Tribune, preschool teacher at Creative Playtime, staff assistant to U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, co-owner of Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, and for three years worked as a West Michigan Regional Coordinator for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.
Robert Burr
Burr, who served as mayor of South Haven for eight years until 2018 when he was term-limited, thinks the city needs a “seasoned leader” to progress forward following the pandemic.
“Having collaborated with community members and city officials for more than 25 years, I have gained a clear understanding of what it takes to lead and make timely decisions. The city has several important matters that require attention, and I am committed to making difficult decisions to keep us on the right track and achieve our goals together,” he said.
Issues he would address include affordable housing, economic development and accessible recreational facilities.
“According to a recent study, over 1,000 new housing units are required to address the housing shortage in the area,” Burr said. “Modular housing units, costing $100 per square foot, are a more affordable option than stick-built homes, which cost $220 per square foot. To make these smaller units available and affordable, I will work to obtain grant funding at the state and federal levels.”
Regarding economic development, Burr said, “In order to increase economic growth in So uth Haven, it’s crucial to establish a sustainable environment that bene fits both workers and developers. ... To make this a reality, I would collaborate with external entities, just as we did in 2014 when we brought in Meijer by partnering with South Haven Township. During my tenure, our efforts also contributed to South Haven being designated as one of the first Pure Michigan Trail Towns, which serves as an incentive to encourage more young workers to make South Haven their home.”
He said he thinks it’s important to make South Haven’s trails and recreational facilities accessible to all individuals.
“As a board member of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, we have purchased property on Phoenix Road, matched $98,000, and helped to secure a $244,000 grant from the state, to build a fully ADA-compliant kayak launch and water trail. This facility is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024,” he said.
Burr is chair of the Palisades Community Advisory Panel, board member of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, chair of the South Haven Board of Public Utilities, a member of the South Haven Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Sons of the American Legion, South Haven Steelheaders, South Haven Center for the Arts and Michigan Maritime Museum. He graduated from Manchester University with a bachelor of science degree and for 30 years worked as a management consultant providing services to gas, electric and water utilities in the United States and Canada.
Joe Reeser
Reeser, who has been a city council member for the past four years, said he’s running for mayor for several reasons.
“Residents are not being heard, there is lack of leadership within city government, and the big issues affecting our community just keep getting kicked down the road,” he said. “These are troubling messages that are dividing our city and are threats to the future quality of life in our city. I want to change that course. ... I care about all people and what concerns them. I value the knowledge of our residents that can be tapped to help solve our issues. I love South Haven and want to be part of realizing its potential. I can and will make the tough decisions needed for the future of our community.”
Reeser said the three biggest issues facing South Haven are economic development, housing and balancing the short-term rental presence.
“Our biggest threat is becoming just a beach town,” he said. “To reverse our population decline, we must diversify our economy. We must find creative ways to attract new business to South Haven that bring more good-paying, year-round jobs. Housing for our current and future workforce is critical. Seventy-five percent of people who work in South Haven commute from somewhere else. ... Short-term rentals area a popular way to house our visitors, but they bring a cost to our neighborhoods.
“We have passed the tipping point and need to reform our current short-term rental ordinance to address the reality of the costs/benefits short-term rentals have on our economy and housing crisis.”
If elected, Reeser said among other things, he would embrace key business leaders to recruit new year-round businesses, engage residents to help solve issues, strengthen the city’s partnership with South Haven Township, work with schools to sponsor more trades programs, seek housing options that attract people who can work from home and lead the city council be become a “functioning team devoted to our residents.”
Reeser has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Temple University and worked for Mars Inc. for 18 years and then started his own business. He is a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church and a member of Senior Services of Van Buren County.