A South Haven museum has found a unique way to bring reading and nature together in a fun way.
Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., has launched its StoryWalk in the Woods program, which allows for participants to walk wooded pathways next to the home of the late Liberty Hyde Bailey Jr., a highly regarded horticulturist from the early 20th century.
“We have two acres of walking paths at the museum,” said Dan Williamson, chairman of the Liberty Hyde Museum Board of Directors. “We have benches along the paths, sculptures and plants. It seemed like a good idea to add a StoryWalk.”
The “StoryWalk” project began in 2007 when Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., came up with the concept of displaying children’s books on laminated display panels along walking trails. Her program since then has spread to all 50 states and 23 countries, according to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Vermont.
Gail Patterson-Gladney, children’s librarian at South Haven Memorial Library, along with Joan Hiddema, treasurer of the Bailey Museum, pitched the idea of starting a StoryWalk.
“She told me about it and I was familiar with it through the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy,” Gladney said. “I had heard they had been doing story walks.”
The two women’s idea not only caught the attention of Williamson, but several other cultural arts organizations in South Haven, including the Mitten Children’s Museum, South Haven Center for the Arts, the Michigan Maritime Museum and Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy.
Over the past few months, representatives from each group have chosen books to display along the paths at the Bailey Museum. They also met to come up with activities for children and parents to enjoy when each new storybook is installed on the trail.
“The idea is to have books displayed through Halloween,” Williamson said. “Each book will be on display for two to three weeks.”
The first book, “A Warm Winter Tail,” by Carrie A. Pearson was on display Feb. 18 to March 4.
Since then, “A Log’s Life,” by Wendy Pfeffer, has been displayed along with the newest book, “A Bat’s Night Out,” by Buffy Silverman, which was installed this past week and will continue to be displayed through April 22 when a family-friendly activity will take place at 11 a.m. at the museum.
The books are geared toward teaching children about the outdoors, while also acquainting children and parents with the various cultural arts organizations involved with the StoryWalk program.
The Center for the Arts, for instance, plans to host a family-friendly event later this summer during one of the StoryWalks, relating to art, said Kerry Hagy, director of the art center.
“We want to work together and promote new events and serve families by working together,” she said.
For more information about the StoryWalk activities call the museum, 637-3251, or visit the Bailey Museum website at libertyhydebailey.org.