A firefighter who played a key role in setting up South Haven Area Emergency Services’ fire safety programs this past year has been named the organization’s Firefighter of the Year.
Amanda Quinn recently received the award during SHAES annual banquet.
Navigating the pandemic proved challenging for the South Haven Area Emergency Services staff these past two years, especially when it came to scheduling annual fire safety programs.
In 2020, the fire department was forced to conduct fire safety program for students online. Conducting in-person programs in 2021 appeared to be in jeopardy as well, with social distancing requirements still in place at schools and large-scale community events.
She led the restart of the in-person fire safety outreach program. She and other SHAES staff put together a program that met health protocols at the elementary schools and coordinated the annual Fire Safety Fun Night – which attracted more than 500 people.
“Amanda is dedicated, compassionate and has a desire for learning,” said SHAES executive director Brandon Hinz. “Her positive attitude has been so important with all the hurdles and obstacles public service had to overcome.”
Quinn joined SHAES as a full-time firefighter/paramedic in March 2021. She had been a paid-on-call EMT since 2019. She is also a registered nurse specializing in emergency care through Bronson Health System. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Valley State University. Her husband, Phillip, is a paid-on-call member with SHAES.
“Amanda was actually an unofficial member of SHAES for quite some time, driving along with Phillip to incidents,” Hinz said.
Other recognitions
The department also honored Drexal “Rex” Haner with the Leadership Award.
As a full-time assistant inspector, Haner was a paid-on-call member before entering the military. He is the department’s newest full-time member. He also is responsible for the recruitment program.
“Good leadership does not require a title,” Hinz said. “Rex’s positive attitude is welcome every day.”
Years of Service awards were also given to James A. Quinn and Owen Ridley, 30 years; James D. Quinn, 20 years; Roseanna Fox and Brian Horan, Jr., five years.
A special recognition was given to J.D. Quinn and Dawn Hinz for their lifesaving actions when a patient went into full cardiac arrest while in a SHAES ambulance heading to a Kalamazoo hospital.