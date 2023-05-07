For the past several years, South Haven City Council members opted to allow for increased public comment throughout meetings.
But with city meetings stretching beyond two hours on a regular basis, council members voted unanimously Monday to go back to their previous procedure of allowing citizens the opportunity to address the council only twice during meetings. The change will allow speakers to do so once at the beginning of the meeting on items listed on the agenda, and a second time at the end of the meeting on items not on the agenda.
“There’s a concern about the length of meetings,” Mayor Scott Smith said. “The most critical thing is to get business done.”
The council’s decision aligns with the majority of other municipalities throughout Michigan that limit public comment to two times during a meeting and during public hearings, said City Manager Kate Hosier.
“At the request of the council, city staff looked into normally what occurs at other councils throughout the state,” Hosier said. “The council meeting is the time for the city council to conduct meetings. ... We are far and away from other municipalities in allowing public comment on every item. Most allow public comment twice at a meeting.”
Although city council members voted Monday to limit public comment, they stopped short of adjusting the amount of time people can comment.
In the past, public comment was limited to three minutes. In 2002, it was extended to five minutes per person by a city resolution.
City Clerk Megan Kiker said when she surveyed other municipalities throughout the state and talked to the Michigan Municipal League, she found most municipalities limit public comments from individuals to three minutes per person.
“We are definitely one of the ‘outliers,’” Kiker said.
The findings by staff prompted council member Steve Schlack to propose Monday that comments be scaled back to three minutes per person, but other council members disagreed.
“If people have questions it would be great if you could address it,” council member Joe Reeser said. “I’m not looking for an argument but a little give and take.”
Smith countered that limiting the time limit for each speaker may encourage more input from other citizens who attend meetings.
“It’s my hope we can get more participation by others who want to come in for public meetings,” he said.
At times over the past several years, Smith said public input on each discussion topic has led to uncomfortable situations where people can argue with council members and staff on an issue the council isn’t prepared to vote on.
“If it’s something we can answer, fine, but we can get into a slippery slope where we don’t want to be on issues we’re considering,” he said. “If we answer too quickly, someone can go after an individual council member on a topic.”
After discussing the public comment issue at length, council members decided not to limit public comment to three minutes per person.
“I think taking the first step to reducing opportunities for public comment throughout the meetings is good. As far as public comments, we should see how that goes and then consider reducing the timeframe,” council member George Sleeper said.