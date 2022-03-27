If all goes well, construction will begin within the next 12 months on the first phase of a 144-unit housing complex in South Haven.
This past Monday, city council members gave the go-ahead for Habitat Co. to proceed with the development of the SoHAVEN housing community, which will be on the former Overton factory site.
“This is the first time the city has taken on a housing project such as this,” said Mayor Scott Smith, following the 5-1 vote, with one member absent. “We will make sure it’s done right.”
With the council’s approval of the Planned Unit Development proposal for the 5.74-acre site, City Manager Kate Hosier said Habitat can now proceed to apply for low-income housing tax credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
“They should be notified in June whether their application has been approved,” Hosier said. “It’s a very competitive program. If that happens, (Habitat) will then finalize financing and construction costs which could take four to five months. A best case scenario is for them to break ground in late fall of this year or next spring.”
Jeff Head, president of Habitat, said he thinks the company’s development plans fit in well with the city council’s ongoing goal for the past three years to create more opportunities for construction of affordable housing in the city limits and in doing so, increase the town’s dwindling population of full-time residents.
“We think this is a good first step in providing long-term housing stability in South Haven,” Head told council members.
Development in phases
Habitat Co. has plans to build the 144-unit living community in three phases, which the company hopes to complete no later than 2030.
SoHAVEN’s first phase will consist of a three-story apartment complex with 30 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and seven three-bedroom units, for a total of 55 dwellings. The complex, designed to front both Indiana and Elkenburg streets, will also include onsite parking, landscaping, green space and a play area for children.
The second phase would entail construction of two additional apartment buildings with a total of 60 units, located slightly northwest of the phase one apartment complex, near the Van Buren Recreational Trail. There would be 48 one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units in the second phase.
A series of 26 two-story townhouses that would be sold – not rented – are envisioned for the third phase of the housing community and would be constructed on the northern section of the Overton site. Each townhouse would have two bedrooms.
A community garden, play lots, picnic tables, paths leading to the Van Buren Trail and a variety of green spaces would be available throughout the entire complex for residents to use, along with a total of 210 parking spaces and a guest parking lot.
Because the Overton property is considered a Brownfield site, Habitat will first need to conduct an environmental study to determine the extent of contamination on the property due to its previous industrial uses and undergo a cleanup plan that satisfies the requirements of both the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and MHSDA.
Environmental studies and cleanup will be conducted prior to development of each of the phases, according to Habitat officials.
“We are not able to have an occupancy permit (to build) until (environmental work) is OK’d by EGLE,” Head said.
Council sets income levels
In approving Habitat’s housing development, South Haven council members also voted to approve income levels for the apartments and townhomes.
The levels are based on Average Median Income (AMI). In Van Buren County, the AMI level for a single person is $54,200, according to MSHDA. Rents for the apartments and townhomes that are being proposed for construction would be based on the number of people living in each unit, their income levels and the number of bedrooms they are seeking.
For phase one apartments, 14 units would be earmarked for households whose incomes are from 0-40 percent of AMI; 33 for households from 40-60 percent of AMI; and eight for incomes above 60 percent.
For phase two apartments, 15 would be for 0-40 percent of AMI; 36 for 40-60 percent and nine for incomes above 60 percent.
For the townhomes, occupancy would be set for households with incomes from 80-120 percent of AMI.