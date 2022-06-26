Over the next month, South Haven city officials plan to mail surveys to residents to gauge their thoughts about homes within the city used for vacation getaways.
Council members voted Monday to spend nearly $15,000 to contract with Western Michigan University’s Kercher Center for Social Research to develop the community survey about short-term rentals.
“The survey will be mailed to a random sampling of 2,000 properties in the city of South Haven,” City Manager Kate Hosier said. “An online survey will be available after the paper responses are returned to ensure for a secure and scientific survey to be completed.”
The survey is expected to be mailed to residents by July 11. After the mailed responses are returned, the online survey will occur, with a final report to be submitted to city officials by Oct. 31.
The survey includes such questions as whether residents consider short-term rentals to be a problem, if they think the city’s current cap on the number of them is sufficient, whether homes used on a regular basis for vacationers should be allowed, and the effect short-term rentals may have on the availability of affordable housing in the city.
Hosier said the survey also addresses several problems that city officials want input on, including:
What types of housing residents would like to see developed.
The impact of the city’s communication efforts.
The quality of public schools.
The local economy.
Number of retail/commercial establishments, police, public parks, beaches and marinas.
The availability of affordable housing options.
The community survey comes on the heels of an independent survey conducted months ago by the Neighborhoods Need Neighbors group. The group mailed 3,600 surveys to registered voters in the city. Of the 550 that were returned, most respondents indicated they think short-term rentals are detrimental to South Haven’s overall economy.
Walt Plechaty, a member of Neighborhoods Need Neighbors, said he appreciates the additional input that the WMU survey will provide.
“I thank you for moving forward with more data,” he told city council members.
History of rentals in South Haven
South Haven, with its proximity to Lake Michigan, has had a long history of homes – particularly on the city’s north side – being rented during summer months to vacationers.
However, with the growing popularity of such online sites as Airbnb and VRBO, homes being used exclusively for short-term rentals, has crept to the city’s south side lakefront area and other parts of town as well. That, coupled with the rapidly increasing prices of homes along the lakeshore, has made the affordability of residential homes unobtainable for most people who want to live within the city limits.
In 2016, city officials enacted a short-term rental ordinance and in 2018 refined it to include a 1-to-4 ratio on the number of homes that could be rented to vacationers. The ordinance also set an annual fee of $500 to be assessed to short-term rental owners using their homes on a regular basis for vacationers. The fee, which also pays for annual safety inspections of the dwelling units, was increased earlier this year to $600.
But, despite the ordinance and safety inspections, some residents think the city should do more to limit the number of short-term rentals. Some city council members agree.
“Many of us want tourism,” council member Joe Reeser said. “But many of us want the quality of life we have in this town; the quality of the community where you live.”
He referred to a 2020 study conducted for the city by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Kalamazoo regarding the economic impacts of short-term rentals. In part, the study concluded “the primary concerns regarding STRs are their potential impact on the area’s supply of year-round housing and the general ambience of the surrounding neighborhood. They can result in dwelling units being taken off the market if year-round rental units are converted to seasonal STR units. This will arise when rental property owners gain revenues by renting to high-rent seasonal users than by collecting lower rents from year-round residents.”
Another council member, Steve Schlack, said he hopes the community survey will answer questions he has regarding the economic impact that could arise if the city were to reduce the number of short-term rentals currently allowed – which is about 580.
“I’m still looking at questions about the economic impact of what our actions could be,” he said.