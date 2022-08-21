While a citizen-led referendum petition to limit the number of short-term rentals in South Haven was rejected earlier this month, city officials pledged to address their concerns about the long-term economic effects from this form of housing.
About 50 citizens for and against short-term rentals crowded into the city hall chambers this past Monday to voice their opinions in light of the city’s decision to reject a petition, submitted three weeks ago by the Neighborhoods Need Neighbors group, to scale back the number of short-term rentals used for regular use to 250 through attrition and to restrict these dwellings to two per “extended block” throughout the city.
The recommendation for city officials to reject the petition was made by the law firm of Dickinson Wright PLLC of Grand Rapids, a firm that specializes in election laws.
The firm recommended the petition be rejected for five reasons. Four of the reasons were of a minor nature in the sense that the petition was not correctly worded according to state and city requirements. However, the biggest sticking point was the proposal to limit short-term rentals to two per extended block.
“The proposed ordinance regulates the use of land by location, and therefore qualifies as a zoning ordinance that cannot be adopted through an initiative petition,” stated Dickinson Wright Attorney Thomas Forshee.
Some citizens in attendance at the meeting questioned the other four points, which appeared to be minor infractions.
However, Forshee said citizen-led petitions need to “follow election law where strict compliance is required.”
Walt Plechaty, one of the main organizers of Neighborhoods Need Neighbors, said during Monday’s meeting the group will do what it needs to do to revise the petition and to appeal to the city’s planning commission.
“Neighborhoods Need Neighbors will continue to work to protect neighbors and the year-round community,” he said. “The city could move forward. If not, we’re prepared to go back to our supporters and do this again. This will result in a special election at the city’s expense.”
Several city council members urged people to have patience and to wait for results of a survey being conducted by Western Michigan University’s Kercher Center for Social Research.
The survey, which was created to gauge the community’s thoughts about short-term rentals, was mailed to a random sampling of 2,000 residential property owners in July. An online survey will soon be made available for additional response. The results are expected to be released from the two surveys in October.
The city also plans to solicit additional input from the Kalamazoo-based W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research to assess South Haven’s current economic climate to determine the best way for the city to move forward to attract businesses and help bolster its full-time economy.
“This is by no means the end,” said Mayor Scott Smith. “We have to sit down and have a dialogue. If we want to attract young families, how do you do that? I work with young professionals and families at my job. They don’t live here. We should be talking about attracting them.”
Other council members expressed the need to work together.
“The petition didn’t go through, but we’re not done,” said council member Jeff Arnold. He also indicated the city council plans to host a future workshop with residential property owners who use their homes for short-term rentals and those who don’t, along with other community stakeholders.