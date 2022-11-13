The South Haven Planning Commission is considering whether to lower height restrictions for new residential homes, and revising the number of stories allowed for commercial buildings.
The discussion follows concerns over the last two years from some homeowners worried about new, larger dwellings that appear “out of character” with homes in existing neighborhoods.
As currently written, the city regulates building height two different ways: One is by limiting the height, and the second is by the number of stories.
Homes, for instance, can measure 35 feet tall and 2.5 stories, while buildings downtown can be up to 45 feet tall, but only 3.5 stories. The proposed ordinance would get rid of the story requirements, and instead limit homes to 30 feet tall and downtown businesses to 45 feet in height. In addition, the proposed ordinance would simplify how building heights are measured in terms of the property grade for proposed developments.
The story limitation became an issue when Consumers Credit Union proposed to construct a 45-foot tall, four-story building on Phoenix Street earlier this year. Company representatives argued the 3.5-story limit was ambiguous, especially in light of other downtown buildings that measured four stories in height, but were allowed to be constructed because they were built into sides of hills.
“We wanted to invest in the community and maximize the urban density of a wonderful downtown,” said Consumers Credit Union CEO and President Scott Sylvester. “Our current location (on 73rd Street near I-196) serves over 6,300 members and will remain open. The downtown development shows our commitment to grow in the South Haven market for retail and commercial services.”
After being denied a variance for a four-story building in the 400 block of Phoenix Street, Consumers revised its plans for the mixed-use residential and commercial building to three stories. However, city officials in July directed the planning commission to expand the city’s ordinance on building heights.
While planners deal with proposed changes to streamline height restrictions on buildings, they still have yet to recommend the changes to city council members for their review after two public hearings.
At a public hearing earlier this month, planners were deadlocked at a 4-4 vote to restrict residential dwellings to 30 feet in height.
“I don’t think it’s a big problem, I like the idea of 30 feet in light of the concerns we’ve heard,” Commissioner Larry Heinig said.
Other commissioners disagreed, saying the current restriction of 35 feet for homes should be upheld and has been in place for a number of years.
“One of the reasons we’re doing this is to reduce non-conforming uses,” Commissioner George Sleeper said. “By reducing this to 30 feet we’re making more non-conforming uses. I don’t think anyone is going to build a tower if we leave it at 35 feet.”
Planners plan to revisit the issue in December.