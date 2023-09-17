After two years of deliberation, the South Haven Planning Commission has recommended a large-scale, mixed-use development in downtown South Haven be approved by the city council.
Planners earlier this month voted to recommend Locker & Locker Properties of South Haven be allowed to proceed with building a five-story development on Center Street – between Dunkley and Phoenix streets.
When built, the structure will contain five commercial retail/restaurant units on the first floor, 50 parking spaces on the second floor, 20 outdoor parking spaces and 29 residential condominiums and apartments on the remaining top-level floors.
The proposed complex, which has been designed by Tower Pinkster Architects, would also offer amenities to the public, including public restrooms, artwork, landscaping and a public walkway between Quaker and Phoenix streets.
“We think this will be the most significant addition to the downtown in decades,” said Adam Locker, co-project manager for Locker & Locker Properties. “We hope this development will be the catalyst to spur further growth of South Haven. It will provide over $100,000 additional taxes to South Haven.”
Prior to voting on their recommendation to allow the project to proceed, planners held a public hearing in which most residents who spoke voiced approval for the development.
“I think we need this development,” said Chris Campbell, a downtown business owner in South Haven. “Look at downtown Holland, buildings there are taller. As someone who is a business owner and lives here year-round, more businesses downtown will help everyone.”
Several people during the public hearing expressed concern about the building’s height and how a new building would fit in with the older downtown buildings.
“I just feel like it doesn’t fit into the historic buildings of this town,” said Margaret Nichols Harrington.
The property in question along the 200 block of Center Street was once home to the Hale Department store and its retail tenants for many years. In 2007, Hale Department store owners closed the business, while maintaining the other buildings that housed a number of businesses. In 2019, Randy Locker bought the Hale block buildings and began the process of renovating the three-story building at the corner of Center and Quaker streets. In 2021, he turned his attention to tearing down the remaining buildings along Center Street with the intent to eventually raze the two building fronts on Phoenix and Center streets.
Derrick Balser of Johnny’s Jewelry said the idea of building a new commercial development downtown is a good idea for a section of Center Street that have been leveled with only dirt remaining.
“Having people downtown is huge,” he said. “The Hale property has sat vacant for almost 10 years.”
To gain public approval for his plans to proceed, Locker spent the past two years working with city officials and residents to explain what he wants to do with the 200 block of Center Street.
According to City Planner Kelly Getman Dissette, the property was declared a Redevelopment Ready Site by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Michigan Municipal League. In addition, a conceptual plan with input from residents downtown business owners was developed through several public open houses.
For the project to proceed, city council members will be tasked with allowing for three variances as part of the planned unit development: First would be allowing construction of a five-story building; secondly, would be for reducing footage needed for landscaping; and lastly, would be for the parking ramp leading to the second floor to the development.
If the developer receives the go-ahead, construction is anticipated to get underway in the fall of 2025 and take about two years.