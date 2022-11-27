Plans that have been in the works since 2018 to rebuild a popular playground structure in South Haven just got a little more complicated – and expensive.
City officials have been poised for the past several years to build a new playground at Kids Corner to replace the aging, wooden structure built in 1988. Officials obtained a $275,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 2018 and pledged to match it for a total cost of $550,000.
COVID-19 stalled construction of the new playground, but now, if the city wants to proceed with the project it will have to come up with additional funding.
“In the current capital improvement plan, staff has budgeted $550,000 based on our original grant submittal in 2018,” Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter told city council members Monday. “Since 2020, construction costs have increased by 30 to 35 percent across the board since COVID. If we stay with our current budget, the structure would be much smaller than the existing one, and based on the commission and public feedback received by staff, this is not what the community expects. The community is expecting the same size, if not bigger.”
Council members agreed and voted Monday in favor of amending the current capital improvement plan to $726,711 and award a contract to Compton Inc. of South Haven to build the nautical-themed structure in conjunction with Playgrounds by Leathers, who will design the playground and equipment.
“We received five bids, out of those we selected the three lowest to interview,” Hunter said. “Through the interviews, we concluded Compton/Leathers was what we’re looking for. The city (through public input sessions) wanted something of the same size and something unique to South Haven.”
To help offset the increased cost of the project, city council members voted to have the DPW apply for a $276,000 “Spark” grant from the DNR, and to seek community financial support, if necessary, for some of the playground equipment envisioned for the park.
“The Spark grant was recently introduced by the state for communities hit hard by the COVID-19 virus and allowing municipalities to develop recreational projects,” Hunter said. “We have a strong application, I do believe we will score high.”
City officials will know in January if the Spark grant will be awarded for the new playground. If that is the case, city officials hope to begin construction of the playground structure in the spring of 2023.
The new structure will resemble a castle, as the current structure at Kids Corner does, with several nautical themes incorporated into the design. Some of its amenities would include an inclusive merry-go-round, zip line, a spider net, climbing areas and slides.
Rather than wood, the structure will be made of composite material that is safer for youngsters. Many of the new structure’s amenities will be handicap accessible. Several slides and swings currently at Kids Corner Park will remain, as well.
“We hope this new structure lasts 60 years,” Hunter said.