A man accused of exposing himself to a female juvenile at a South Haven store parking lot earlier this month, has been apprehended.
South Haven Police arrested a 73-year-old Pullman man this past Tuesday for aggravated indecent exposure, according to a news release issued by Police Chief Natalie Thompson.
He is expected to be arraigned at 7th District Court West in South Haven, April 26, Thompson said. The man’s name was not released.
The felony charge comes after the suspect allegedly exposed himself to the juvenile on March 18 at the Menard’s store parking lot.
The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival, however, video surveillance footage obtained from the business was publicized through regional media outlets and later through social media sites, with police requesting assistance from area residents in identifying the suspect.
“The police department was able to identify this suspect through tips that came in from the community,” Thompson said. “We appreciate individuals stepping up to help us keep the community safe.”