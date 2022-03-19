SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a female juvenile in a store parking lot Friday in South Haven.
Police were called to the Menards parking lot at 12:30 p.m. regarding the incident, Police Chief Natalie Thompson said.
“This happened in the parking lot,” Thompson said. “She called her dad and then the police. ... She was targeted and fortunately she was not physically harmed.”
Store video surveillance caught the alleged suspect on camera as he entered the store following the incident. The video also was able to capture a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, a tan-colored SUV believed to be a Mercury Mariner with a Michigan license plate.
“The individual fled the scene prior to police arrival, but video surveillance footage was obtained from the business,” Thompson said.
Police released surveillance footage Friday afternoon, hoping someone would recognize the suspect.
“Someone has got to know who he is,” said Thompson. “Individuals who engage in this type of conduct pose a public safety threat and they often escalate into more serious crimes.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the South Haven Police Department at 637-5151. Thompson said the department will protect the identity of anyone wishing to report the information anonymously.