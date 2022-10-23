South Haven Police Department is the recipient of a $4,400 federal grant that will go toward 11 bulletproof vests for officers.
Police Chief Natalie Thompson announced the news to South Haven City Council members this past Monday.
“Every five years, officers’ vests are replaced with new ones to adhere to expiration of protection standards,” Thompson said.
The grant comes courtesy of the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership created by the U.S. Department of Justice Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Act of 1998.
“The grant offers to fund up to half the cost of each eligible vest,” Thompson said. “South Haven was awarded the maximum amount applied for in the amount of $4,397.50.”
Unlike some smaller police departments, South Haven police adhere to a strict standard for ballistic vests, in that they be replaced every five years.
“It is one of the most important investments we can make for the protection and safety of officers,” Thompson said. “We have nine rules we follow in our department. Replacement of vests is one of them.”
She cited statistics from the Officer Down Memorial nonprofit group, which tracks the number of police officers nationwide, who have died in the line of duty. So far this year, 190 officers have died while in the line of duty. Among those deaths, 56 were gun-related.
South Haven police will donate its used vests for other departments.
“There’s a lot of small departments that have no vests, or departments who require officers to pay for their own vests, so we donate them,” Thompson said. “They will provide some protection.”