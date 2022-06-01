South Haven Police are on the lookout for a man, possibly armed with a gun, who made "assaultive threats" to a stranger on Tuesday in South Haven Township.
The man is described as a white male in his 30s. He has unrelated outstanding criminal warrants for his arrest, including one for felony assault, according to Sgt. Patrick Carlotto of the South Haven Police Department.
"He hasn't been located yet," Carlotto said Wednesday afternoon. "We believe he has left the South Haven area."
Police were first called at 4 p.m., Tuesday to the 16000 block of 77th Street in South Haven Township regarding a man making threats and possibly being armed with a gun.
"He threatened a stranger," Carlotto said, regarding the suspect who lives on 77th Street near the incident scene. "He had something that looked like a gun."
When police arrived they tried to make contact with the suspect, however, he was uncooperative and ran into his home on 77th Street.
While officers continued to look into the background of the suspect, a neighboring witness said they saw the man running through a nearby property, headed toward a beach overlooking Lake Michigan. Officers set up a perimeter in the area and used several K9 teams to track and locate the suspect, but were unable to do so.
In attempting to track the suspect, officers had to close a portion of 77th Street for a period of time out of safety precautions for residents.
Carlotto said police are following up on tips and hope to locate the suspect.
South Haven police were assisted by South Haven Area Emergency Services, Van Buren County Sheriff's Department, Van Buren County SWAT Team, Michigan State Police, Covert Township police, Bangor police, Pokagon Tribal Police, Berrien County Sheriff's Department and Watervliet police.