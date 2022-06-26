The skyline over South Haven’s harbor is getting prepped for the Light Up the Lake fireworks show for the Fourth of July holiday.
After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the colorful show, choreographed to music, is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m., July 3.
This year’s show will last about 25 minutes, said South Haven Mayor Scott Smith, who along with a committee of other area residents, has raised money for the $35,000 display.
“Fundraising efforts are going well,” Smith said. “The cost of fireworks has gone up considerably with issues around supply chain. This show is totally funded by businesses and individuals.”
Melrose Pyrotechnics Inc. has been contracted again to ignite the show from the city’s North Pier.
“Both piers will be closed for the day,” Smith said.
Keeping people safe and controlling the influx of visitors for the fireworks display is paramount to South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson.
The Light Up the Lake show brings an estimated 40,000-50,000 people to South Haven for the holiday.
To help guide traffic in and out of a town whose year-round population is only 4,300, the police department is contracting with neighboring law enforcement agencies and a private security company to provide assistance.
“We will have 109 officers, total,” Thompson said.
She said there will also be a private security agency that will set up checkpoints at both North and South beaches to make sure people do not bring alcoholic beverages or amplified music boxes.
The extra enforcement of city beaches rose to the forefront in 2016 when a group of people at North Beach started a fight, throwing bottles and other items at each other. The large-scale fight resulted in the evacuation of everyone from the beach.
To avoid a similar situation, South Haven police, along with other surrounding law enforcement agencies, developed a plan in 2017 to monitor beaches and parks where people congregate for the fireworks display.
“People think that’s a lot of officers,” Thompson said. “But in 2017, the plan worked. We will be prepared for this year. Hopefully, nothing will happen and people will feel safe.”