South Haven city officials have finally moved forward on an affordable housing project at the former Overton factory site.
While city officials were locked in a tied vote two weeks ago, the city council voted this past Monday in favor of giving a preliminary approval for a developer’s proposal to construct a large-scale housing complex on the city’s south side.
The council approved the formal introduction of The Habitat Co.’s planned unit development proposal for 144 apartments and townhomes to be built in three phases at the former factory site. The property is at the corner of Elkenburg Street and Indiana Avenue.
A public hearing on the matter will take place at 7 p.m., March 21. Afterward, council will vote on whether to give the green light for the construction of the homes.
The council’s decision to move forward with Habitat’s proposal was met with applause from about two dozen citizens in attendance at Monday’s meeting, most of whom live on the south side.
“We need affordable housing,” said South Haven resident Pamela Frazier. “It is crucial we get this project started immediately. Let’s not stall it any longer.”
Another audience member echoed her comments.
“We don’t have affordable housing here,” said Christine Cunningham. “I’ve lived here for over 60 years. We’ve lost our young people.”
In prior meetings, some residents have claimed the proposal does not have enough parking spaces, has too many living units, and does not adequately address how contamination at the site will be dealt with. The project’s opponents repeated those sentiments Monday.
“I want the city to do the right thing for the long-term health of South Haven,” said Kay Engelbrecht, who lives near the Overton site.
People who favored the project, however, said the benefits outweigh those risks.
“The people opposed to the project are fairly new to South Haven. They were not part of the original group,” South Haven resident Lisa Kupiarz said. “The opposition doesn’t like Overton. Well, come up with another idea. Don’t rip down all the work done to address affordable housing.”
City officials have spent the past several months grappling with the problems brought up with the Overton proposal.
Specifically, the Chicago-based Habitat Co. is seeking waivers from three of the city’s zoning ordinances, which include:
The city requires developers to provide two parking spaces for each housing unit.
The city requires residential buildings to be at least 25 feet from public right-of-ways.
The city requires developers to submit an environmental impact statement to address how a development would affect municipal services, air quality, soil, traffic and school services.
Habitat’s proposal requests a waiver from the EIS requirement, contending it would have to spend an additional $15,000 to $20,000, and that the city, in acquiring the Overton property in 2015, conducted similar studies.
Habitat officials have said they will meet Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and Environment standards for removing onsite contamination before construction can begin.
Habitat officials also want a waiver from the parking and setback requirements, arguing the proposal includes 178 parking spaces, which they said should be adequate for the complex.