Renting a boat on the Black River for a few days might sound good to vacationers, but South Haven officials say they need time to develop an ordinance to regulate the use of such boats.
City council members voted 4-2 Monday, June 5, – with council members Steve Schlack and Joe Reeser voting no – to institute a temporary six-month moratorium on future development of floating homes at marinas on the Black River. The intention is to give the Harbor Commission, Planning Commission and City Council time to develop regulations.
Schlack said he thinks the moratorium should not be instituted and opens the city up for lawsuits. He said marina operators already have to follow state regulations in terms of having proper electrical power for their boats and following environmental rules for properly disposing of raw sewage from toilet facilities.
“This (the waterfront) is a business district,” he said. “These (marinas) are private businesses. This is going too far.”
Schlack, who owns 1st Choice Marine in South Haven, said he does not rent marina slips, but said if surrounding marina owners want to rent slips for houseboat rentals they should be able to do so.
Reeser expressed similar thoughts.
“I feel like we’re stepping on people’s toes. These are private slips,” he said. “It doesn’t seem congruent.”
The council’s decision to put the temporary moratorium in place followed recommendations from an ad hoc committee, established in January 2022, to determine how to regulate the growing trend of where people rent house boats for several days or a week to vacationers. The boats can be stationary at a marina or can navigate along the river and Lake Michigan.
“Upon review, city staff anticipates that a review of an ordinance will take time,” Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said. “Our zoning ordinance does authorize moratoriums for up to six months.”
However, city officials stressed that marina owners who have been renting out boats for floating home rentals will be allowed to do so and will not be affected by the moratorium.
Graham said a few Michigan cities have such regulations for floating homes at marinas that are rented to vacationers.
“The only other community we’re aware of is the city of Saugatuck. That’s part of the reason we anticipate this taking time,” Graham said.
Several residents at Monday’s city council meeting said they worry the trend of house boats that can be rented for vacationers might prove to be a nuisance in terms of noise or be incompatible to surrounding neighborhoods.
“Nobody’s saying you can’t have floating homes, we’re just saying let’s put a pause until finding out what consequences (there) are,” said Dustin Hall.
Mayor Scott Smith said he could see both sides of the issue.
“I’m not a fan of moratoriums,” he said. “I think it’s time though to step back and examine the issue. Everything from sanitation to neighborhoods.”