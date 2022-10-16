South Haven city officials have reached a settlement agreement with a former police officer who alleged she had been wrongfully discharged from her job in March 2021.
According to the settlement agreement, which was acquired by The Herald-Palladium and South Haven Tribune through a Freedom of Information Act request, Michaela Pauly will be paid $99,000 to dismiss the lawsuit filed in March at the U.S. Western District Court in Grand Rapids.
Judge Jane Beckering signed the dismissal of the case Sept. 16, following a South Haven City Council meeting on Sept. 6, in which members voted after a closed session to approve the settlement.
As part of the settlement reached between the plaintiff’s attorney, Paladin Employment Law PLLC of Kalamazoo, and the city’s attorney, Laura Amtsbuechler of Rosati Schultz, Joppich and Amtsbeuchler PC of Farmington Hills, Pauly will receive $66,538, while her attorney firm will receive $33,461. The city’s insurance carrier, Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority, will pay the settlement.
In exchange, Pauly agreed the settlement is “a compromise of a disputed claim and that payments are not construed as an admission of liability” on the part of the city of South Haven or Police Chief Natalie Thompson.
Pauly’s attorneys filed a four-count lawsuit in March 2022 with the U.S. Western District Court in Grand Rapids, alleging she had been discriminated and later retaliated against when she was fired by Thompson and the city.
In its response to the lawsuit, city attorneys Laura Amtsbuechler and Melanie Hesano claimed Pauly’s allegations were “untrue and legally insufficient.” They also referred to the lawsuit as “frivolous.”
The lawsuit contended that Pauly, who had been with the department since December 2012, had married Officer Michael Pauly in 2015 – a police officer who Thompson previously dated. The lawsuit claimed “Pauly performed her job well and consistently received praise regarding her job performance.” The lawsuit went on to allege that Thompson and the city “discriminated against Pauly because of her sex and gender and treated her differently – and worse – than male officers.”
It then alleged Thompson, who began working for the police department in 1992 and worked her way up the ranks to being named police chief in 2016, had previous relationships with other male officers in the past, officers who were much better treated than Michaela Pauly.
When Pauly complained about how she had been mistreated, the lawsuit alleged Thompson “targeted Pauly for an investigation that was a pretext for discrimination and retaliation.”
The lawsuit further alleged when Pauly took a job in Kalamazoo after her termination from the South Haven Police Department, “defendants contacted Pauly’s new employer in an effort to further retaliate against her by providing unsolicited information that led to the termination of Pauly’s employment from her subsequent employer.”
As part of the settlement, the city stipulated that it denied Pauly’s allegations and that her employment with the police department was severed March 12, 2021. The settlement also states the city has no obligation to consider the former police officer for rehire. In addition, if receiving inquiries about Pauly, the city will only provide confirmation of her resignation, dates of employment, last wage rate and last position held.