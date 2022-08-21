A referendum petition to limit the number of homes used for short-term rentals in South Haven has been rejected.
Neighborhoods Need Neighbors submitted a petition earlier this month to South Haven officials seeking to amend the city’s short-term rental ordinance. The petition sought to limit the number of homes used regularly for short-term rentals to 250 and to limit the number of homes used for short-term rentals to two per “extended block.”
However, after city officials received the petition, they submitted it to Dickinson Wright PLLC, a law firm in Grand Rapids that specializes in election laws, who found several reasons to reject the petition, City Manager Kate Hosier said Monday.
“Dickinson Wright serves as special legal counsel for the city from time to time on projects that require specialized expertise,” Hosier wrote in a report to the city council that was received Monday. “Because there has recently been a significant amount of litigation across the state pertaining to local ballot initiatives – with municipalities being sued both by petition sponsors and petition opponents – staff felt it was important to obtain a thorough outside review.”
Dickinson Wright outlined five problems with the petition.
Four of the problems were of a technical nature. One of the technical issues involved the petition not stating the name of the group proposing the ordinance amendment. Another issue involved the ordinance not republishing sections of the city’s short-term rental ordinance that would be amended.
However, the biggest problem involved the petition attempting to limit short-term rental permits to two per extended block.
Dickinson Wright attorneys advised city officials that limiting short-term rental homes to particular blocks would fall under the city’s zoning ordinance, not the short-term rental ordinance.
The legal counsel’s recommendation was a blow to Neighborhoods Need Neighbors organizer Walt Plechaty. The group was formed in 2018 to address the number of homes in South Haven that are owned by second homeowners.
“We intend to move forward to address the legal counsel’s concerns,” Plechaty said. “Neighborhoods Need Neighbors will continue to be an active voice working to protect our neighborhoods and our year-round economy.”
The group has argued that most homes used for short-term rentals on a regular basis, sit empty during the fall and winter months.
Several large, newer homes that are being built, are being constructed specifically for vacation rentals.
In 2016, the city council passed a short-term rental ordinance to place a 1-to-4 cap on short-term rentals. The ordinance was updated in 2018 to include a $500 annual permit fee for homes used on a regular basis for short-term rentals. Earlier this year, annual permit fees were increased to $600. To date, there are about 450 permits being issued for short-term rentals.
Had the petition been accepted by the legal counsel, it would have been voted on by the city council Monday night.
If the council had chosen not to approve the petition, it would have been forwarded for inclusion on the November ballot. But, with the legal recommendation from Dickinson Wright, the Neighborhoods Need Neighbors group will have to wait to resubmit an updated petition for inclusion on a future election date.