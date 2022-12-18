Pickleball has become quite popular in South Haven, prompting city leaders to consider incorporating the sport in their proposed parks plan.
South Haven just released a draft plan of its updated five-year parks master plan, which calls for the addition of pickleball courts – along with several other new amenities – including the addition of a dog park, and the completion of a coastal management study to address the ongoing threat of shoreline erosion.
The updated master plan is being coordinated through Edgewater Resources, which specializes in engineering services, coastal management, architecture and real estate consulting. The St. Joseph company has spent several months meeting with city staff and parks commission members to develop the plan, which is also based on a community survey conducted earlier this fall.
South Haven Parks Commission members will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 10 to gather more input, before forwarding the plan to the city council. The draft recreational plan can now be viewed on the city’s website, www.southhavenmi.gov.
The survey revealed people living in the city would like more soccer fields, restrooms at city parks, a mountain bike trail, dog park, pickleball courts, recreational trail connections, more winter activities and picnic areas.
City officials – along with partners South Haven Public Schools and South Haven Area Recreational Authority – are addressing the need for more soccer fields on Aylworth Avenue, improved restroom facilities at Dyckman Park, a new playground structure at Kids Corner Park and connecting paths to existing recreational trails. However, a dedicated pickleball court has not been considered until now.
“When non-city recreation facilities are considered ... facilities for key activities are adequate, with the exception of soccer fields and pickleball courts,” the report indicated.
The observation doesn’t surprise area pickleball enthusiasts, who decided several months ago to form the South Haven Pickleball Club to help facilitate the eventual creation of pickleball courts.
“Pickleball is the most wanted new park amenity according to the parks survey,” said Mike Sawyer, president of the Pickleball Club.
However, the number of members who are part of the club are outgrowing the indoor facility and Senior Village. Even though they can play outdoors during warmer months at South Haven High School’s tennis courts, the number of outdoor courts remains limited to four at this point.
Pickleball Club members said they’re dedicated to helping raise funds for outdoor courts, designed specifically for pickleball players.
Members stress that pickleball isn’t just a sport for older adults.
“(Senior Village) is a great facility, but there’s limitations,” said Jim Robinson, a member of the Pickleball Club. “If you’re under 60, you really can’t play here, and there’s a lot of people who enjoy playing pickleball.”
Pickleball, which was first started in the 1950s, is a court sport played on a badminton-sized court with the net set to a height of 34 inches at the center. It is played with a perforated plastic ball and paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles, according to the USA Pickleball Association. In 2021, Pickleball grew to 4.8 million players in the United States, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.