For the past two years, an 800-foot line of large, barrel-shaped green barriers have lined South Beach to prevent erosion along Lake Michigan in South Haven.
Considered as a must for saving the beach, but an eyesore by others, the HESCO barriers are going away.
South Haven Department of Public Works employees have made it a priority over the past week to remove the sand-filled, mesh structures from the South Beach and areas around the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Wells Street.
“By the time the beach opens for the summer they will be removed,” said Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter.
Removing the containers and smoothing out the sand they left behind is a time-consuming process, he said.
Two years ago, installation of the containers consisted of workers digging trenches into the sand to help anchor each container. Once the containers were in place they were then filled with sand, serving in a similar fashion to large sand bags.
“We’re trying to salvage them, but they’re not really designed for that,” Hunter said.
The city spent $32,000 at the start of 2020 to purchase 1,400 feet of the wire-mesh HESCO flood barriers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect the wastewater treatment plant, as well as the water filtration plant next to South Beach.
They did so to curb the flooding that was occurring around the wastewater treatment plant and the erosion at South Beach.
However, over the past two years, the record-high water levels on the Great Lakes has gone down quite a bit, prompting the city to remove the barriers.
Data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows that water levels on Lake Michigan have been consistently dropping since 2020. The water level on Lake Michigan and Lake Huron in February still measured 9 inches above the long-term average – but it was 19 inches below the February 2021 level, and 28 inches below the record-high February level from 2020.
“The six-month forecast indicates Lake Michigan-Huron will remain near its February level through March and begin its seasonal rise in April through July, before declining in August,” the Corps of Engineers Detroit District office stated in a news release.
Even though, the lake level is expected to rise in the spring and summer months, there’s no need for a return of the HESCO barriers in South Haven anytime soon.
“Over the next six months, water levels are forecast to be 7-16 inches below last year’s level and 27-28 inches below record high levels, which were set in 2020,” the Corps of Engineers reported.
Average water levels on Lake Michigan still remain elusive at this point, according to the Corps of Engineers, which forecasts that water levels will remain above long-term average levels by 6-9 inches over the next six months.