A building that once housed one of South Haven’s original car dealerships will undergo an extensive overhaul.
The former Art Overhuel Motors Sales building at 764 LaGrange St., has been bought by South Haven Ventures LLC, which plans to spend $370,000 to renovate the 63-year-old brick building into offices and warehouse space.
To help offset the renovation costs, Dan Jaqua of South Haven Ventures sought a commercial rehabilitation tax exemption from South Haven. Following a public hearing this past Monday, council members granted the abatement to allow them to forego property taxes for 10 years on the improvements made to the building.
“It’s another renovation project along the corridor the city is prioritizing for redevelopment,” said Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham.
Graham said the council was able to allow the property tax exemption since the building at 764 LaGrange is within a Commercial Rehabilitation District.
“We’re excited about this project,” said Jaqua, who is also the owner of Jaqua Realtors.
In his tax abatement request to the city, Jaqua said the 6,500-square-foot building has not been updated in some time and is “somewhat functionally obsolete and outdated.”
Jaqua plans to keep its office open at 513 Broadway, but plans to move its LASR Association property management services to the new location to 764 LaGrange St., along with Capstone Professional pool services.
“It’s going to be a state-of-the-art complex for property management resources and pool services management,” Jaqua said. “Our plan includes a complete update to the outside of the building as well as inside to accommodate for growth of our business and improve the overall look of that corridor.”
The building will also continue to be home to Adams Designs & Print, a pro motor sports marketing company, which has leased space in the building for the past several years, along with the Rose Shop, which recently relocated to retail space at 08947 M-140 Highway.
In addition to improving the exterior of the building with new paint, windows and signage, South Haven Ventures also plans to redo the parking lot, plant new landscaping, and install an HVAC system, install new electrical and plumbing, a handicap-accessible bathroom, kitchenette, functional warehouse and a large meeting space that be used by other community groups.
The renovations began in May with the hope of completing the project sometime in August.