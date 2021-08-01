South Haven residents who use golf carts to navigate the city’s north side, are calling for the speed limit to be lowered on a crucial public road.
Several residents, who live near the Kentucky Avenue neighborhood, have hit a roadblock when it comes to accessing Baseline Road in golf carts.
The lone road, which connects to the downtown area, posts a 35 mph speed limit. According to state law, golf carts are limited to streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less.
At the city council meeting on July 19, residents inquired about changing the speed limit in an effort to accommodate golf cart users.
“We understand the concerns of folks in that area,” Mayor Scott Smith said.
However, City Engineer Mike Dopp said state law indicates speeds are set at the 85th percentile of how fast vehicles travel on a given street.
“Michigan uses this methodology because it is the national standard for setting speed limits, recognizing that most drivers instinctively drive at a safe and comfortable rate based on the roadway design and other factors,” Dopp said in a report to city council members. “This also results in fewer conflicts between drivers, which leads to unsafe actions such as tailgating and improper passing.”
Over the years, the city and Michigan Department of Transportation have conducted several speed surveys along Baseline Road.
Bill Hunter, director of the city’s Department of Public Works, said the last two surveys were done in 2018 and 2021. Hunter said both speed surveys revealed vehicles traveled 39-40 mph along Baseline Road.
“There’s actually science involved in determining speed limits,” he said. “At the 85th percentile, if you slow down the speed limit, people tailgate. It could cause accidents. I have to go by state standards.”
The number of accidents that occur along a road can also trigger a change in the posted speed limit, Hunter said. In the case of Baseline Road, there have been few accidents on the half-mile stretch between Blue Star Highway and North Shore Drive.
In 2020, there were three accidents on Baseline, which included two animal-related crashes and a head-on collision – a result of slippery snow conditions.
The city has the capability to lower a speed limit based on how fast 50 percent of drivers are traveling on a roadway. However, when the DPW conducted its survey earlier this year, it revealed 50 percent of drivers were traveling 33-37 mph.
“That range did not give us relief to allow us to lower the speed limit,” City Manager Kate Hosier said.
City staff can conduct another speed survey in the future if there is further development along the roadway that create more points of access.
“Should there be more access points, we could re-evaluate,” Hosier said. “Right now only two have been (recently) added. That’s not a massive influx. (But) this is something we could keep an eye on.”
South Haven has allowed golf carts to be driven on city streets based on state restrictions since 2016.