A group of South Haven residents wants city officials to put the skids on homes being used for short-term vacation rentals, but city leaders are asking for patience.
Members of the group, Neighborhoods Need Neighbors, conducted a survey a month ago to assess what residents think about homes being used for short-term rentals. They mailed post cards to about 3,600 registered voters in the city. Of the 550 or so they received back most were against the growth of short-term rentals and want the city to limit the number of dwellings used for that purpose – especially ones used on a regular basis throughout summer months.
Members of the group attended the city council meeting Monday, to urge council members to make decisions on short-term rentals reflective of the survey.
“There’s a need for urgency on this topic,” said South Haven resident David Tuttle. “If you don’t do something the citizens will probably rise up and say, ‘put a moratorium in place.’”
The survey results caught the attention of Council member Joe Reeser, who also said the city should take swift action in halting the spread of short-term rentals.
“Eighty percent came back saying they’re not happy, so there’s got to be a sense or urgency. Everyday it goes by, it’s getting worse,” Reeser said.
Other city council members, however, said they want to conduct further analysis to determine the economic impact of short-term rentals and better gauge what residents think about use of homes for short-term rentals, whether for occasional or regular use.
Within the next several weeks, City Manager Kate Hosier said the city plans to spend $20,000 to have the Western Michigan University Kercher Center for Social Research conduct its own comprehensive survey.
“We haven’t done a survey since 2018 regarding short-term rentals,” Hosier said.
The money will also be used to have the Upjohn Economic Institute conduct an economic impact study to determine how the growth of short-term rentals over the past two decades is affecting the city.
Dana Hullinger, a member of Neighborhoods for Neighbors, indicated the group is willing to wait for the results of the survey and study, but questioned why the city needs more information, stating, “If I don’t know better, I’d say its a great way to slow-row it.”
Several city council members disagreed, countering that four years ago the city instituted an ordinance that limits the number of homes that can be used for the rental units on a 1-to-4 ratio. The city also has raised fees this year for homeowners who want to use their homes regularly for rentals and requires those homes to undergo annual safety inspections.
“We want a survey, we want an impact study. We’re going to get both sides of this issue,” Mayor Scott Smith said.
Council members Letitia Wilkins and Jeff Arnold asked citizens at the meeting to be patient.
“Your voices do count,” Wilkins said. “We need some patience while working through this.”
Arnold added: “I’ve read social media posts saying we’re being brain-washed and lobbied. Nobody has ever lobbied me. I’d like to get rid of business STRs, but we need to go through the legal process. We don’t want lawsuits. We want it done the right way.”
Council member George Sleeper agreed.
“I want to make sure we find the right balance,” he said. “Everyone is looking at this issue from the window of their own neighborhood. One thing I love about South Haven is our friendliness. I’m worried we use the term ‘STRs’ too broadly and we’re giving the impression we don’t want people to visit. We tried to strike a balance before and made both sides unhappy. I want to try to find the right balance.”