South Haven city officials are streamlining an ordinance, enacted a year ago, that requires developers of brownfield sites to submit additional environmental information along with their site plans, at their own expense.
City commissioners voted 4-2, this past Monday, to revise the ordinance to not require an Environmental Impact Statement for residential, commercial or industrial development sites, unless recommended by the city’s environmental consultant or the planning commission or zoning administrator. Council members Joe Reeser and Wendi Onuki voted no.
The amended ordinance requires developers to still submit environmental impact reports to city staff when proposing a development at a brownfield site, but it gives authority to a consultant, if hired by the city, along with the city’s zoning administrator and planning commission to make the final call when deciding whether to approve proposed site plans.
“What this would do is bring full circle what the city has been dealing with regarding the EIS (environmental impact statement) requirement,” said Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham. “There were concerns after its adoption that this requirement was overly restrictive and preventing some of the developments being proposed. The amendments are being proposed to strike a balance to ensure appropriate information is being obtained for the development.”
City Manager Kate Hosier stated, “What we’ve found is that this (the current EIS requirement) is out of step with what other communities require.”
The EIS requirement came to a head earlier this year when Chicago-based The Habitat Company, which had proposed to redevelop the former Overton Factory site into a mixed-use residential complex, was told it needed to submit an EIS. Company officials argued the city had already conducted environmental studies on the site, and that the EIS requirement was stalling the developers’ proposal to obtain funding through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to proceed with building an affordable apartment/town home complex on the site at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Elkenburg Street. At this point, the proposed development is on hold until Habitat hears back from the state as to whether it can receive tax credits to proceed with the affordable housing project.
“The Habitat Company submitted an application to MSHDA by the Oct. 1 deadline. My understanding is they intend to move forward with the project if it is selected for funding,” Graham said.
The amended ordinance will allow city staff or planners to waive the EIS requirement, as long as the developer has conducted a Phase I Environmental Survey Assessment, or conducts additional studies as recommended by an environmental consultant and approved by the city’s zoning administrator of planning commission.
“The idea behind a Phase I ESA instead of an EIS is that the former is less costly to produce and more likely to already be in the possession of the applicant, while still providing key information needed to assess the environmental information at the site,” city staff wrote in a memo to city council members. “In addition to the Planning Commission’s review, the city’s environmental consultants at Envirologic have also reviewed and expressed support for the proposed changes.”
Some members in the audience at Monday’s meeting, however, opposed the proposal to revise the ordinance.
“The city is moving backward,” said Nancy Hnat. “Our current EIS provided protection for residents. This (amended ordinance) puts tax-paying citizens at environmental risk.”
Several other residents stated the proposed amendments should give the city’s third-party environmental consultants the authority to determine whether projects at brownfield sites should proceed.
“You’re (city planning commission and staff) not qualified to make decisions regarding environmental matters,” said Josie Dillon.
In response, city attorney Nick Curcio stated, “Envirologic is a third-party. The consultant provides advice and staff acts on that.”
Graham also stated that developers of brownfield sites, if given the go-ahead by the city to redevelop property, must adhere to cleanup standards set forth by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.