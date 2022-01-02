An estimated 1,500 people crowded into the main intersection of downtown South Haven on New Year's Eve hoping to catch one of the hundreds of beach balls that were dropped at the stroke of midnight to usher in 2022.
The beach ball drop in this lakefront town was just one of a dozen or so different activities that took place downtown as part of South Haven's New Year's Eve Celebration, Friday, Dec. 31.
Both of downtown's main streets - Phoenix and Center - were closed to traffic Friday evening to allow people to stroll along to enjoy an evening of shopping and dining, while waiting for the beachball drop and fireworks display at midnight. There was also live music with a DJ throughout the evening, along with an ice skating party, special activities and giveaways at downtown shops, and warming stations throughout downtown.
The New Year's Eve celebration was organized by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.