A South Haven resident who switched careers to become a teacher was presented with the 2022 Education and Service Award from the Rotary Club of South Haven.
Michael Dubbink, a Baseline Middle School social studies teacher, received the award during the rotary club’s annual education fundraiser dinner at the end of April.
The award recognizes a South Haven teacher or educator who exemplifies the attributes of quality teaching and is an active volunteer in the community. Peer educators select each year’s award winner, with the rotary contributing a $250 grant to the South Haven Community Foundation – in honor of the recipient.
“Mike is often in the hallways, greeting students in the morning and often suggests ideas and activities to make school fun for our students,” wrote the educator who nominated Dubbink. “He has been committed to ensuring that Baseline students at all grade levels become better readers and writers. He focuses on developing higher level critical thinking skills with consistent instructions and using a variety of strategies, including technology, interactive classes and differentiation.”
Although Dubbink didn’t begin teaching at Baseline Middle School until six years ago, helping children has always been a priority for him.
When he came to South Haven about 18 years ago, Dubbink served as youth director at Hope Church – a position he held for 10 years. He then spent several years working for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, where he advocated for families and youth. While there, he received the department’s Good Government Award for teamwork, leadership and excellence.
However, he was soon drawn to becoming a teacher and went back to Grand Valley State University where he obtained a teaching degree, majoring in psychology and social studies.
“My wife (Allison) has taught her whole career,” Dubbink said. “I witnessed the relationships she built and her impact on students and families. I desired that same connection. Teaching as a profession has changed drastically, even in the past few years, but I don’t know of a better way to make a positive impact on the next generation than teaching.”
While at Baseline, he has taken on a variety of additional responsibilities. He serves as a student council advisor, and is a member of the African American Student Initiative Cohort and RAM Readers Book Club. He said he takes pride in mentoring new teachers and leading professional development initiatives.
He and Allison, who received the Rotary Educator of the Year award in 2016, have three children, Jocie, Noah and Emmi, who attend South Haven Public Schools. When he’s not teaching or busy with his own family, Dubbink works part time as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Weber-Seiler in South Haven.