People who go by Ratcliffe Field in South Haven and South Haven High School these days will notice large mounds of dirt being excavated and plenty of construction underway.
It’s part of the first phase of the $34.7 million bond issue that voters approved in May 2021 to make significant upgrades to school buildings and athletic facilities for the South Haven Public School District.
“There is a lot of work going on right now,” said Kevin Schooley, South Haven Public School district superintendent in a report to the South Haven City Council on Monday, July 18.
Work is currently underway this week to lay concrete for the new tennis courts at the high school. In addition, the concrete foundation for the new restrooms near the baseball and softball fields at the high school has taken place. Other improvements planned for the high school athletic facilities include new fencing for the ball fields, upgrades to the soccer fields on Aylworth Avenue, a new sidewalk on the south side of the high school campus and new lighting.
Meanwhile, contractors are busy at Ratcliffe Field, the site where the high school track and field competitions, as well as soccer and football games take place.
A new team room is being constructed next to the Arkins Fieldhouse, while renovations are taking place at the fieldhouse to improve and expand restroom facilities.
“The block walls are going up at the new team room,” Schooley said. “It is moving right along.”
Other improvements scheduled this summer at Ratcliffe Field include installation of a new synthetic track, along with new handicap accessible bleachers for spectators.
“We do plan to host all events this fall at Ratcliffe Field,” Schooley said, but he added that there may be some adjustments in athletic schedules, dependent on construction issues.
However he went on to say, “we are dedicated to holding hallmark events (such as Homecoming) at Ratcliffe Field.”
District officials chose to embark on improving athletic facilities first, due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, that have caused a shortage of supplies necessary for building improvements.
As the athletic facility improvements progress, school district officials are working with GDK Construction, based in Holland, to implement the design phase for improvements to Lincoln, Maple Grove and North Shore elementary schools with construction slated to begin in the spring of 2023. There will also be subsequent improvements made to Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School.
“It involves a lot of mechanical work – heating, cooling and ventilation and new roofs at Lincoln and North Shore,” Schooley said.
Mayor Scott Smith commented that the improvements to the school district buildings will be beneficial to the city as a whole.
“It’s long overdue. We talk about attracting people to the city, that’s (improvements to school district facilities) is what we like to see.”