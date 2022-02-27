Thanks to refinancing a bond, South Haven Public Schools expects to save taxpayers $268,000 over the next four years.
School officials announced the recent refinancing of the remaining $3.7 million owed on a portion of the original bond issued in 2003. The bond was for the construction of North Shore Elementary School and additions to Lincoln and Maple Grove elementary schools. A portion of the bond issue was refinanced in 2012 when the district took advantage of lower interest rates.
Now, even lower financing options are available. The latest refinancing of the bonds will be done at an interest rate of 1.46 percent, compared to the 3 percent negotiated in 2012, according to Nancy Nelson, finance director for the school district.
“Since the school district gets consent from voters to raise taxes to pay for a bond, it’s the taxpayers who benefit when interest cost is reduced,” Nelson said.
The refinanced bond issue is expected to be paid off in 2026.
Other bond issues the school district is in the process of paying off include the remaining portion of the 30-year bond of 2003 for construction of North Shore Elementary; a 30-year bond from 2016 for an extensive building and technology upgrade at the high school and other school facilities; and the latest one, a 30-year bond issued last year for additional improvements and upgrades at building and athletic facilities throughout the school district.
Currently, the district’s debt retirement fund stands at 4.5 mills.