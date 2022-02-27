Starting sometime in May, South Haven Public Schools plans to break ground on $7 million worth of improvements to its athletic facilities.
Over the past month, the district’s school board put its stamp of approval on a series of bids for the extensive upgrades that will occur at Ratcliffe Field complex, the athletic facilities at the high school and the soccer fields on Aylworth Avenue.
“We awarded the majority of the work at the Jan. 26 school board meeting and the mechanical work at the Feb. 16 meeting,” said Kevin Dee, director of non-instructional services for South Haven Public Schools. “The total construction value awarded with allowances and contingency is $6.6 million.”
The remaining $400,000 for architectural fees, construction management and site supervision was authorized at previous school board meetings in the fall of 2021.
GDK Construction, based in Holland, will oversee the athletic facilities improvement project.
South Haven area subcontractors, whose bids have been approved for some of the larger projects, include Steel Supply Center of South Haven, which will provide structural steel at a cost of $204,830; Compton Inc., which will be in charge of earth-moving tasks at a cost of $738,619; and County Line Nurseries, which will provide landscaping and irrigation at a cost of $217,500. A number of other subcontractors from the West Michigan region have been hired as well.
The bulk of the upgrades should be complete by the start of the fall 2022 athletic season, district officials said.
Once the renovations are complete, people will see additional fencing for the softball and baseball fields at the high school, replacement of the high school tennis courts, new lighting for the tennis courts, drainage and irrigation improvements at the Aylworth property soccer fields, reconstruction of the track at Ratcliffe Field, barrier-free toilet facilities for the high school outdoor athletic complex, bleacher replacement at Ratcliffe Field, and upgrades to Arkins Fieldhouse.
The athletic facilities improvements are being made possible through voter approval of a $34.7 million bond issue in May 2021.
Other facilities projects that will take place as part of the bond issue include improvements to school buildings and relocating the district’s administrative offices and bus garage from the Green Street facility to the former Armory building on Aylworth Avenue that will be renovated to accommodate the changes.
The district is now finalizing the design phase for improvements to Lincoln, Maple Grove and North Shore elementary schools with construction slated to begin in the spring of 2023. There will also be subsequent improvements made to Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School.