South Haven officials are asking its community members for their input on a new five-year parks and recreation master plan.
The parks and recreation open house, led by Edgewater Resources, will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at South Haven City Hall council chamber, 539 Phoenix St.
“Input gathered from the meeting will help prioritize improvements for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan update,” said Suzanne Fromson, landscape architect for Edgewater Resources.
Edgewater Resources, which has been contracted by the city to develop the master plan update, will also conduct an online survey from Sept. 15 through mid-October, for residents who cannot attend the meeting at city hall. A survey link can be obtained by emailing Fromson at sfromson@edgewaterresources.com.
“This is the first round of public input for the master plan update,” Fromson said. “We want to ask the public for their opinions about existing parks and programs offered, and ideas for future improvements.”
Having a master plan for parks and recreation is important for municipalities who want to seek state and federal grants for facility improvements, Fromson said. Grants for parks and recreation improvements typically come from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
“The current South Haven Parks and Recreation Master Plan will expire this year and requires renewal by February 2023 in order to comply with Michigan Department of Natural Resources requirements,” Fromson said.
South Haven’s current master plan is a five-year plan, similar to other municipalities throughout the state. The proposed plan will be for years 2023-27.
Previous parks and recreation plans submitted to the DNR by the city helped to spur several million dollars of matching grant funding for improvements to both North and South beaches, improvements to Black River Park, the splash pad at Riverfront Park, improvements to Elkenburg Park, bicycle path extensions into the city from the Kal-Haven and Van Buren trails, and most recently, the new proposed play structure for Kids Corner Park.