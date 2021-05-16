As more people receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a sense of normalcy is slowly beginning to return to the South Haven area, and with that comes something else – summertime events.
Although organizers for several of the large-scale early summer events such as Harborfest and Light Up the Lake fireworks display canceled their activities earlier this year due to strict health regulations, promoters of other summer events are now forging ahead with their plans.
The South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for one of its biggest events and fundraisers of the year – the National Blueberry Festival Arts & Crafts Fair in August.
Chamber Executive Director Kathy Wagaman secured approval from the South Haven City Council to host the event at Stanley Johnston Park, but also advised council that the chamber would continue monitoring and adhering to COVID-19 health restrictions.
“It is our hope that with more and more people getting the vaccine, this will result in fewer restrictions on gatherings, and overall business activities,” Wagaman said. “Regardless, the chamber will closely monitor all state and local guidelines and be in constant communication with the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department for direction.”
Current health restrictions from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services call for limits on the number of people who can attend outdoor gatherings, such as a craft fair. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 300 people, or to 50 percent of the outdoor facility’s size, but cannot exceed 1,000 people.
In addition, everyone must wear a face mask at all times at outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people. That order is expected to last until at least May 31.
If crowd restrictions continue throughout the summer, the chamber is prepared to modify its procedures during the arts and crafts fair.
“We have already reserved extra hand-washing stations to place throughout the event site, we will encourage masks be worn by vendors, and have reduced the number of vendors participating by 30 percent in order to space booths further apart, especially in the higher traffic areas,” Wagaman said.
Other events scheduled to take place during the National Blueberry Festival, Aug. 12-15, include the 5K/10K run, a modified version of the popular blueberry pie-eating contest and the AAUW Book Sale. At this point, however, it hasn’t yet been determined if the festival’s free evening concerts at Riverfront Park will be offered.
The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is another organization that plans to hold one of its popular outdoor summertime events – the annual Swap Meet & Flea Market.
The museum’s board of directors announced in April that it would host the event, June 11-12, at the museum grounds in Geneva Township.
“So far, the health department hasn’t told us of any restrictions as far as vendors because we have enough space that they can spread out,” said Patrick Ingalls, president of the Flywheelers board. “We won’t know about crowd size until we get closer to June.”
Like the Flywheelers, the Michigan Maritime Museum has the capability to hold many of its summer events outdoors, and is planning accordingly for this year.
“Outside is in,” quipped Ashley Deming, the museum’s director of education and administration. “We will be following CDC and MDHHS guidelines for gatherings. We will still require masks indoors as well as encourage social distancing outside when in larger groups. We have always had room outdoors on our campus for events, and now with our expanded areas, we do not think we will need to limit attendance. The Museum doubled the size of our campus with the purchase of the historic Jensen property so there is lots of room for guests to spread out.”
Although many of the summertime events in South Haven are geared for entertainment or recreational purposes, some function as fundraisers for non-profits and service clubs.
Proceeds from the AAUW’s annual book sale funds scholarships for graduating seniors. Even though the club couldn’t hold its book sale last year due to pandemic restrictions, it still managed to award four $1,500 scholarships this month to four South Haven High School seniors.
“We are excited about having a sale in 2021, and we are planning a mini-sale of just children’s books on Saturday, May 29, in addition to our regular big sale (on) Aug. 12-13,” Book Sale Chairwoman Liz Smith said.
Proceeds from the Blueberry Festival Arts and Crafts Fair not only help the chamber economically, but the vendors who display their wares.
“Many of our crafters have participated in our shows for 15-20 years and they rely on this income stream,” Wagaman said. “It is very important to them that they once again can be able to participate.”
For a list of other events scheduled this summer in South Haven, visit the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website, www.south haven.org.